From Leonardo DiCaprio To Now Tiger Woods, Here’s An Inside Look Into Vanessa Trump’s Wild Dating Life

At 47, Vanessa Trump is reportedly dating 49-year-old Tiger Woods. Sources claim that the couple, who both reside in Florida, have been spending quality time together.

Vanessa Trump’s romantic history has been full of ups and downs, with her latest relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods coming to light recently. According to DailyMail.com, the former model and the professional golfer have been seeing each other since Thanksgiving.

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods: A New Romance

“Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She visits his home on Jupiter Island a few nights a week.

They love hanging out, having dinner, and enjoying each other’s company. While they are keeping things low-key for now, they might make their relationship public in the future,” an insider revealed.

A Look at Vanessa Trump’s Past Relationships

Before her high-profile marriage to Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump was romantically involved with some notable figures, including a Latin gang member and a Saudi prince.

Valentin Rivera: Her Teenage Love

Vanessa’s first serious relationship was with Valentin Rivera, a member of the Latin Kings gang. The two met in elementary school and dated for five years. During their relationship, Vanessa would reportedly drive Rivera to his gang meetings and drug deals in New York City.

While Rivera served a 16-month prison sentence at Rikers Island, Vanessa remained in touch and even sent love letters.

One letter read:

“I miss you a lot, especially since my birthday is coming up. I wish you were here to celebrate with me. But you’ll be out for my 18th birthday, and I can’t wait for that year because so much will happen.”

However, their romance began to fade, particularly after Rivera’s incarceration. Eventually, Vanessa reportedly became close to actor Leonardo DiCaprio, leading to their breakup.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud: A Royal Romance

Following her breakup with Rivera, Vanessa was linked to Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud. The couple reportedly dated for three years (1998–2001) and even lived together.

Their relationship ended abruptly after the 9/11 attacks, as Prince Khalid left the country amid controversy surrounding his father’s alleged ties to Al-Qaeda, as reported by CNN.

Sources claim the couple had plans to marry. However, another source close to Vanessa downplayed the relationship, saying, “They dated in her early 20s but never lived together or planned to marry.”

Prince Khalid later married British aristocrat Lucy Caroline Cuthbert, the niece of the Duke of Northumberland, in 2011.

Marriage to Donald Trump Jr.

In 2005, Vanessa Trump married Donald Trump Jr. at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The couple first met at a fashion show in the early 2000s and went on to have five children: Kai Madison, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

After over a decade together, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce on March 15, 2018, in New York. Their divorce was finalized later that year.

A New Chapter with Tiger Woods

Now, Vanessa has found companionship in Tiger Woods. While their relationship remains private, sources suggest the pair enjoy spending time together. Time will tell if they decide to go public with their romance.

Vanessa Trump’s love life has been full of twists and turns, from her early relationships to her marriage to Donald Trump Jr., and now her reported romance with Tiger Woods. With her past behind her, she seems to be embracing a new chapter.