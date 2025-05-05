From Melodies to Mishaps: Sonu Nigam’s Bengaluru Blunder, Says “My Love for You Is Bigger Than My Ego”

Sonu Nigam may have belted out crowd-pleasers in Bengaluru, but the real fireworks came after the encore. The playback singer found himself center stage in a different kind of performance—a controversy—after a video of his alleged remarks about the Kannadiga community went viral faster than a Bollywood dance hook. What followed? A police notice, an FIR, and a dramatic Instagram apology where he wrote, “Sorry Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always.” Critics weren’t amused, but his fanbase sang a different tune. Either way, the mic was definitely on.

Sonu Nigam Got A FIR On His Name, Not Fan Mail

Forget standing ovations—this time, Sonu got served. The Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District booked an FIR against him on May 3 under IPC Sections 351(2), 352(1), and 353. The complaint came from Dharmaraj A, who heads the Bengaluru unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a group that never misses a beat when it comes to Kannada pride. According to the FIR, Sonu’s comments were “objectionable and emotionally provocative,” with enough spice to stir up a linguistic storm. And yes, there’s a video. Of course there’s a video.

As the controversy crescendoed, Bengaluru police turned up the volume. They issued an official notice to the singer, asking him to appear before investigators within a week. No autotune here—just the law asking questions. Sources say the clip that triggered the case shows Sonu riffing on stage in a way that some found hurtful, while others say it was just lost in translation. Either way, he’s now expected to swap his mic for a statement.

Instagram Apology: Dramatic Black Background, White Text, Big Feelings

If there’s one thing celebs know how to do well—besides catchy hooks—it’s a carefully curated Instagram apology. Sonu went for the classic: white text on black, no caption, no filters, just feelings.

“Sorry Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always.”

Boom. The post blew up, with reactions ranging from teary-eyed emojis to “Too little, too late.” Fans backed him, but others questioned why a mic-drop moment turned into a misstep.

Kannada Groups Want More Than Just “Sorry”

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike isn’t dancing to the tune of a public apology. They’ve demanded serious action, saying the singer’s comments could deepen cultural divides. “Celebrity or not, everyone must be held accountable,” said Dharmaraj A. The group insists that apologies don’t erase impact—especially not when caught on camera.

Sonu Nigam’s Greatest Hits—and Misses

Known for timeless hits like ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’, and ‘Main Agar Kahoon’, Sonu Nigam has serenaded generations with his velvet voice. With a career spanning over three decades, he’s one of Bollywood’s most celebrated playback singers, revered across languages and genres. But this time, it’s not the music that’s making headlines. A viral video, an FIR, and a heartfelt apology have pushed him into an unexpected spotlight. Whether the legal notes hit a crescendo or fade away quietly, one thing’s for sure—Sonu Nigam’s otherwise melodious journey just hit a controversial chord. Also Read: Explained: What Albanese’s ‘Warm’ Call With Trump Means for Australia–US Ties Amid Tariff Tensions