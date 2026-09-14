From Monalisa To Akshara Singh: 5 Bhojpuri Actresses Setting Instagram On Fire With Their Latest Glam Looks

Bhojpuri cinema’s leading ladies know exactly how to grab attention beyond the big screen. From glamorous photoshoots and striking ethnic looks to vacation pictures and fashion-forward avatars, these actresses regularly give their Instagram followers plenty to talk about. Monalisa, Akshara Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee and Nidhi Jha are among the familiar names whose social media presence continues to add a strong dose of glamour to the Bhojpuri entertainment space.

Here are five Bhojpuri actresses whose glamorous avatars make for some seriously eye-catching Instagram scrolls.

1. Monalisa

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, has long been one of the most recognisable faces of Bhojpuri cinema. She has also made a mark on Hindi television, including her stint on Bigg Boss 10 and her role as Mohana Rathod in Nazar.

Her Instagram feed regularly features everything from traditional outfits to glamorous photoshoots, and she certainly knows how to carry a bold look with confidence.

2. Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh is another major name in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, known not just for her acting but also for her fashion choices and social media presence. Her Instagram feed often switches between traditional Indian looks, glamorous outfits and candid moments.

The actress has built a sizeable following by keeping her style versatile, making her one of the most recognisable Bhojpuri stars online.

3. Amrapali Dubey

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most prominent actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and is particularly known for her successful pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. She made her Bhojpuri film debut with Nirahua Hindustani and went on to become one of the industry’s leading actresses.

Whether she opts for a traditional saree or a more glamorous avatar, Amrapali has a knack for making her social media pictures stand out.

4. Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee is one of the established names in Bhojpuri cinema, with a career spanning more than two decades. She made her acting debut with Sasura Bada Paisawala and has since appeared in several successful Bhojpuri films.

Her Instagram presence is equally eye-catching, with the actress frequently experimenting with glamorous fashion, stylish photoshoots and fitness-focused looks.

5. Nidhi Jha

Nidhi Jha has also carved out her own space in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, with acting projects as well as a strong social media presence. She is known for sharing a mix of traditional and glamorous looks with her followers.

Her Instagram feed is packed with fashion moments, photoshoots and ethnic looks, giving fans plenty of reasons to keep scrolling.

These Bhojpuri Divas Know How To Own The Glam Game

From Monalisa’s bold fashion choices to Akshara Singh’s ever-changing style and Amrapali Dubey’s elegant avatars, these Bhojpuri actresses continue to prove that their star power extends far beyond the screen. With millions of fans following their every update, their latest Instagram looks remain a constant source of glamour, fashion inspiration and entertainment.