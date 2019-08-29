Nagarjuna-Tabu to Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha affair: There are many hush-hush love stories in the Indian film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, Nagarjuna and Tabu, which were left incomplete for various reasons, let us have a look at them.

Nagarjuna-Tabu to Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha affair: While many actors find love in the Indian film industry and get married, there are many who fall in love but are unable to take their love story forward. Many such incomplete love stories and their rumours have been speculating since ages about stars like Telugu actor Nagarjuna and Bollywood actress Tabu, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, Madhubala and Dilip Kumar, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, and Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

The affairs between Rekha and Amitabh, Tabu and Nagarjuna, Madhubala and Dilip Kumar and the stories around their incomplete love stories still do the talking and there is no doubt that they made a wonderful couple on-screen and the chemistry between them was magical.

Let us have a look at these incomplete love stories from the Indian film industry and how they started and why they had to end without a happily ever after:

Nagarjuna and Tabu:

The Telugu superstar fell in love with Bollywood beauty Tabu while they were shooting for Ninne Pelladatha. Their on-screen chemistry created waves and fans said that they are to the hottest on-screen couple. little did everyone know that Nagarjuna will actually fall for Tabu. They were said to be in a relationship for more than 10 long years and it is said that Tabu even wanted to get married. However, since Nagarjuna was already married to Amala Akkineni, he had to end his relationship with Tabu. However, they had a beautiful love story as they say.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha:

One of the greatest Bollywood love stories of all times, when legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan fell in love with the gorgeous Rekha on the sets of their film Silsila, which is said to be the story between Amitabh, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, who have worked in movies like Don Anjaane, Ganga Ki Saugandh, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Suhaag, were helplessly in love with each other in the 70s and everyone knew about it. It is also said that Rekha still believes that she is married to Amitabh and even wears sindoor in his name. However, being a family man and married to Jaya Bachchan, he could not marry Rekha but their love story still remains an iconic one.

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar

The evergreen beauty and the queen of the Indian film industry, Madhubala, known as one of the most beautiful women ever, fell in love with legendary star Dilip Kumar on the sets of Tarana which was a 1951 movie. Their real-life love story is more tragic than the love story of their iconic movie Mughal-e-Azam. Though they were mad about each other and their real-life love and chemistry was also evident on the silver screen in the 4 movies which they did while they were in a relationship, their love could not last longer than 7 years as according to rumours, Madhubala’s father was against their marriage and made sure that they part ways.

Raj Kapoor and Nargis

The first-ever superstar of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor fell in love with the timeless beauty Nargis. It is said that Raj Kapoor so much in love with Nargis that he was ready to sacrifice everything for her, even his family. However, due to the pressure from society, he had to end his relationship with Tabu as he could not divorce his wife Krishna Kapoor and Nargis later got married to filmmaker Sunil Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit

It was during the shoot of 1991 blockbuster film Saajan that Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit fell in love with each other. Although Sanjay Dutt was married to Richa Sharma back then, rumours stated that Madhuri and Sanjay were very serious about each other and even planned to get married. It is also said that it was because of Madhuri Dixit that Sanjay Dutt decided to leave his first wife. However, unfortunately, after Sanjay Dutt got arrested in 1993 in the arms act case, Madhuri Dixit broke up with him and decided to get married to Shri Ram Nene.

