As the nation mourns over the sad and untimely demise of Padma Shri recipient actor Sridevi, what she has left behind for all of her fans and the Bollywood industry is a legendary work of art spanning over five decades. Apart from some of her iconic performances in films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Sadma’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Mr India’ and ‘Chalbaaz’, the 54-year-old actor had also created a cinematic history by performing double roles in as many as 5 of her films- Chaalbaaz, Khuda Gawah, Lamhe, Gurudev and Nigahen.

Chaalbaaz: An all-time classic comedy film Chaalbaaz was a remake of Hema Malini’s 1973 film Seeta and Geeta. Featuring Sridevi in a double role, Chaalbaaz narrates the story of two separated twin sisters Anju and Manju. Apart from emerging as one of the biggest commercial and critical successes of the year, the film’s song ‘Naa Jaane Kaha Se Aayi Hai’ became a huge rage among the fans. Starring Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor and Anu Kapoor, the film can also be considered one of Sridevi’s finest performances till date.

Khuda Gawah: In the film, Sridevi effortlessly essayed the double role of a mother and daughter as Benazir and Mehndi. Despite an uncanny resemblance between the two characters, the actor aced the roles to perfection. It was indeed love at first sight for not just for the lead pair Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi but also for their fans. Khuda Gawah was also the first Bollywood film to register its name in India’s Limca Book of Records for using the technique of surround sound.

Gurudev: Directed by Vinod Mehra, the film featured two male superstars Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor as Guru and Dev while Sridevi played the double role of their love interests named Sonia and Priya.

Nigahen: Regarded as the first sequel of Bollywood, Nigahen was the sequel of Sridevi starrer Nagina. Following the events in Nagina, Nigahen revolves around the story of Neelam, the daughter of Rajiv and Rajni. The role of Neelam and her mother Rajni is portrayed by none other than India’s first female superstar Sridevi.

Lamhe: Hailed as one of Yash Chopra’s finest films, Lamhe has also been featured among the Top Ten Romantic Movies Of 100 Years. Even though the film could not do well at the box office, Sridevi as Pallavi and Pooja (Mother and daughter) received widespread acclaim for her performance and won the Filmfare award for the best actress that year.

May her soul rest in peace!

