From O Saki Saki to Funk Love: This year is full of all the peppy songs which every Indian loves to groove on from O Saki Saki to Funk Love, we have it all, watch this year's hottest dance anthem down below.

2019 Item Number Songs: Bollywood is incomplete with its item number but item numbers also are not complete without the presence of these actresses, they have marked their mettle in Bollywood industry with prowess acting and now as an item dancer, they have taken the throne in their hands, their fans call them charmer, hottie, talented and whatnot, any guesses? Yes! you are right these are Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, and last not the least nation’s heartthrob Disha Patani.

Katrina to Sunny Leone all these charmers have left no chance to woo and please their fans in 2019 with their hot item numbers, so for all those Indians who are a big party freak and loves to groove on peppy songs, for them, these divas have bought the hottest anthem for 2019.

Songs like O Saki Saki, Chamma Chamma, Koka, Funk Love and many more had made you shake your leg, the belly dance to hip pop, the song has ablaze the internet and garnered more than 40 million views with thousands of lovable comments.

So for all those die heart fans of these diva’s, we have brought top 10 item numbers which will definitely make you fall in love for them over and over again. Watch the Video song here

O Saki Saki re

The song was originally composed by Vishal- Shekhar, and now in 2019, it is has been sung by Tulsi Kumar, Neha Kakkar, B Praak. The song features Nora Fatehi whos dance talismanic belly dance move will give you oomph. The song was specially shot for the film Batla house and till now got more than 193 million views.

Chamma Chamma

The songs feature’s Elli AvrRam who got fame in the Big Boss house, her fans’ call her Salman’s favorite, however, the song Chamma Chamma has been sung by ace singer Neha Kakkar, Romy, Arun & Ikka and the lyrics are written by Sameer.

Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda

Here comes the queen of item number Sunny leone who’s song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda till now has garnered more than 26 million views. The song has been sung Guru Randhawa, Benny Dayal and the album is from the film Arjun Patiala.

Koka

The song features Sonakshi Sinha and its a very known song, as it has been played on every Indian occasion, the song has been sung by Jasbir Jassi, Badshah, Dhvani Bhanushali, till now the video has garnered more than 58 million views.

Funk Love

The song is from the film Jhootha Kahin Ka and features Sunny leone but the main center was Sunny in a mermaid dress. Yo Yo Honey Singh has sung the song and lyrics by Lil Golu.

Husn Parcham

The song is from the film ZERO, though the film didn’t perform at the box office but its songs were a big hit as Katrina Kaif was featured in the song, the stunner as we all know is an ace dancer and her earlier songs like Kamli, Chikni Chameli, Shelia Ki Jawani, were a big hit and now the diva has again stormed the nation with her song Husn Parcham, till now the video got more than 70 million views.

Gali Gali song

The song features Mouni Roy and till now the song has garnered more than 259 million views with that it also hit the trending chart. Gali Gali song has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

Slow Motion

Here’ comes the nation heartthrob Disha Patani, the diva first time in her career shared the silver screen with Salman Khan in the film Bharat and there Jodi made the song a big hit, their song slow motion has garnered more than 105 million views and many more views on the go.

Aankh Marey

Sara with her wink has stolen millions of heart through Aankh Marey song, the diva looks absolutely mesmerizing with Ranveer Singh, the song till not got more than 600 million view and has already hit the trending chart. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh And Kumar Sanu where music has been given by Tanishk Bagchi.

