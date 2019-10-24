Known to set the temperatures soaring with her dance videos, Sunny Leone is a celebrity with sky-rocketing views on her music videos. Here's list of her most viewed and most loved songs on the Internet-

She’s hot, she’s stunning and she’s the baby doll of Bollywood, we are talking about none other than Sunny Leone. Starting out her career with porn followed by a brief stint in Bigg Boss and then Bollywood, Sunny is one outsider that managed to shine big on her own merit and on-screen charm. More than her acting chops, Indian Film Industry and the audiences has loved Sunny Leone’s music videos that rank high on not just glamour and oomph but also her mesmerising dance moves.

With some of her videos garnering more than 100 million views on YouTube, it can be said without a doubt that Sunny Leone is a crowd-puller for some of the biggest stars out there. Be it with Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty or Diljit Dosanjh, when Sunny Leone is on board, the song is a guaranteed superhit.

Some of the chartbusters of Sunny Leone include Super Girl From China, Baby Doll, Pani Wala Dance, Pink Lips, Desi Look, Rom Rom Romantic, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Chaar Botal Vodka and many more. Post her brief stint in porn, Sunny Leone is now a huge rage in Bollywood, all thanks to her glamorous dance numbers. While her videos continue to take social media by storm, Sunny Leone is also seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla alongside Rannvijay Singha.

As she gears to make her acting debut down south with a period drama film Veeramadevi, Sunny Leone has also launched her makeup line. Last year, the diva starred in her biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone in which she opened up about her journey, how she met her husband and more.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber are proud parents of 3 kids named Nisha, Noah and Asher.

