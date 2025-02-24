From Poor Audio To Confused Presenters And Award Mix-Up, Here Are Top Controversies From SAG Awards 2025

Kristen Bell hosted the ceremony, but her performance was overshadowed by the technical glitches and awkward interactions throughout the show. Despite her efforts to keep the energy alive, the event's production flaws became the highlight of the evening.

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards have come under fire for what many viewers described as a “sloppy” and “messy” production.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Streaming live on Netflix, the event faced widespread criticism for its apparent lack of preparation, technical glitches, and awkward moments, sparking calls for a change in the production team.

Viewers Criticize Netflix for Poor Production Quality

Many fans expressed their disappointment with Netflix’s handling of the live broadcast, citing multiple issues throughout the event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From audio mishaps during Jane Fonda’s Lifetime Achievement Award speech to confused presenters and uncomfortable jokes, the production was widely criticized for feeling rushed and unpolished.

Audio Issues During Jane Fonda’s Speech

One of the most glaring problems occurred during Jane Fonda’s acceptance speech for her Lifetime Achievement Award. An unexpected voice interrupted her on stage, catching her off guard.

Despite the technical glitch, the veteran actress managed to keep her composure and humorously remarked that she could “summon voices”, earning laughter from the audience.

Confused Presenters and Awkward Moments

The live broadcast featured multiple instances of presenters looking visibly confused, missing cues, and facing the wrong cameras. These awkward moments were highlighted when some presenters had to pivot on stage to correct their positions.

The disorganized transitions led to viewers questioning the overall professionalism of the event’s direction.

Timothée Chalamet added to the evening’s uncomfortable moments when he stumbled through his A Complete Unknown monologue, a tribute to Bob Dylan. After the slip-up, he candidly admitted, “I should have done a rehearsal,” highlighting the lack of preparation that plagued the event.

Martin Short’s Award Mix-Up

Another awkward incident occurred when the award for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series was announced. The presenter seemed unaware that Martin Short, the winner, was not present to accept the award.

This led to an uncomfortable pause before awkwardly revealing his absence.

Social Media Backlash and Calls for Change

Viewers took to social media to express their frustration with the 2025 SAG Awards production, with many calling for changes in the event’s management.

One user tweeted, “The SAG Awards this year is one of the worst-produced award shows I’ve seen. It felt like it was put together in 10 minutes.” Others echoed similar sentiments, criticizing the event’s audio issues, poor camera angles, and disorganized transitions.

Kristen Bell’s Hosting Overshadowed by Technical Glitches

Kristen Bell hosted the ceremony, but her performance was overshadowed by the technical glitches and awkward interactions throughout the show. Despite her efforts to keep the energy alive, the event’s production flaws became the highlight of the evening.

Many viewers demanded improved production standards for future events, urging Netflix to address the issues that marred the 2025 SAG Awards. Some even suggested that the current production team should be “demoted, sacked, or replaced” to avoid similar problems in the future.