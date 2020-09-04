A few days ago, the Government of India banned 118 apps, including PUBG Mobile, which were prejudicial to the Sovereignty and Integrity of India.People showed great discomfort towards the ban on PUBG mobile.Today, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar just announced a game that aims to take the place of PUB-G Mobile. The game, called “FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards” is being developed by nCORE Games.

“Supporting PM @narendramodi ’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Apparently, the game will also serve as something of an educational tool, teaching players about the sacrifices of the soldiers of the Indian defence services.Besides entertainment, 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, GOQii CEO Vishal Gondal, who is an investor and advisor at nCORE Games is also a part of this initiative.Founder and Chairman of the gaming publisher also said: “It is a matter of great pride to respond to PM Modi’s call and present the world a world-class game, which will not only help gamers in a virtual setting fight the forces of evil; but also positively contribute to nation-building by supporting our martyrs.”

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases.It is expected to launch on both Android and iOS and similar to other games, this one will also be free to play with in-app purchases. The developer,nCORE Games claims to be a partner of Rovio on its website but nothing much is known about games made by them.

