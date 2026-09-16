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Home > Entertainment News > From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire

From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire

From high-energy dance numbers to chart-topping Bhojpuri hits, Amrapali Dubey has featured in several songs that continue to dominate YouTube. Here are five tracks that remain fan favourites.

Amrapali Dubey
Amrapali Dubey

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 15:22 IST

Amrapali Dubey has become one of the most recognisable faces of Bhojpuri cinema, with her dance performances often becoming a major talking point alongside the films themselves. Since making her Bhojpuri debut with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014, the actress has featured in several popular songs across films and special appearances.

Some of her most popular tracks have gone on to collect millions of views on YouTube, while continuing to find a new audience through reels and short-form videos. From Pawan Singh’s ‘Raate Diya Butake’ to Khesari Lal Yadav’s ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’, here are five songs that continue to bring the Bhojpuri dance mood alive.

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1. ‘Raate Diya Butake’ – Satya

Arguably one of Amrapali Dubey’s most recognisable song appearances, ‘Raate Diya Butake’ featured her alongside Pawan Singh in the 2017 Bhojpuri film Satya. The song was sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali, with music by Chhote Baba and lyrics by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi.

The official Wave Music upload has crossed 150 million views on YouTube, while the song has remained a recurring favourite among Bhojpuri music listeners. 

2. ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’ – Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke

Amrapali reunited with Khesari Lal Yadav for ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’, a song from Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke. The track was sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, with Madhukar Anand composing the music and Pawan Pandey writing the lyrics.

The energetic choreography and chemistry between the two performers helped the song become one of the better-known Amrapali-Khesari numbers.


3. ‘Piya Ji Ke Muski’ – Doli Saja Ke Rakhna

Released as part of Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, ‘Piya Ji Ke Muski’ features Amrapali opposite Khesari Lal Yadav. The song was sung by Priyanka Singh, with music by Rajnish Mishra and lyrics by Prafull Tiwari.

The official SRK MUSIC upload has crossed 236 million views, making it one of the most-watched songs featuring the actress on the label’s YouTube channel.

4. ‘Aamrapali Tohare Khatir’ – Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega

The title itself puts Amrapali at the centre of this dance number from Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega. The song was sung by Indu Sonali and Anuj Tiwari, with music by Anuj Tiwari and lyrics by Yadav Raj.

The actress’s dance performance is one of the main attractions of the track, which was released by SRK MUSIC.

5. ‘Katore Katore’ – Sipahi

Another popular Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav number, ‘Katore Katore’ comes from the 2017 film Sipahi. The song was sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, with music by Om Jha and lyrics by Pramod.

According to TV9 Hindi’s report, the song has crossed 50 million views on YouTube and remains among the Bhojpuri tracks associated with Amrapali’s popular dance performances.

Amrapali Dubey’s Bhojpuri Song Legacy

From special appearances to songs filmed as part of her lead roles, Amrapali Dubey’s dance numbers have become an important part of her popularity in Bhojpuri cinema. Several of these tracks continue to rack up views years after their original release, keeping them relevant among both longtime Bhojpuri music fans and younger social-media audiences.

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From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire
Tags: Amrapali DubeyBhojpuri Cinema

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From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire

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From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire

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From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire
From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire
From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire
From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire
From ‘Raate Diya Butake’ To ‘Marad Abhi Bachcha Ba’: 5 Amrapali Dubey Songs That Set The Mood On Fire

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