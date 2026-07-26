From Rajesh Khanna To Amitabh Bachchan: Superstar Kids Who Couldn’t Match Their Parents’ Stardom—And The Few Who Did

The golden era of Hindi cinema, from the late 1960s through the 1990s, was dominated by larger-than-life stars whose popularity bordered on hysteria. Rajesh Khanna’s superstardom became the benchmark for celebrity culture in India, while Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty ruled the box office for decades. As these icons grew older, expectations naturally shifted to the next generation. But while many of their children entered films with much fanfare, only a handful managed to enjoy careers that came close to their parents’ success.

Rajesh Khanna’s daughters never found lasting success

Widely regarded as Hindi cinema’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna delivered an unmatched streak of blockbusters between 1969 and 1974 with films like Aradhana, Anand, Kati Patang, Haathi Mere Saathi and Safar.

His elder daughter, Twinkle Khanna, debuted opposite Bobby Deol in Barsaat (1995), which performed well commercially. However, films such as Jaan, International Khiladi, Itihaas and Mela failed to establish her as a leading star. She eventually left acting, later becoming a bestselling author, columnist and entrepreneur.

Younger daughter Rinke Khanna also had a brief acting career with films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai before stepping away from the industry.

Abhishek Bachchan built a career, but not his father’s legacy

Amitabh Bachchan remains one of Bollywood’s most influential actors, with an extraordinary filmography that includes Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Agneepath.

His son Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with Refugee in 2000. After a difficult start, he found success with films such as Dhoom, Bunty Aur Babli, Guru and Sarkar. While Abhishek has earned critical acclaim and several commercial hits, he has often acknowledged that matching his father’s unprecedented stardom is nearly impossible.

Tusshar Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty’s sons struggled to leave a mark

Jeetendra’s son Tusshar Kapoor enjoyed a promising debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai before appearing in successful franchises like Golmaal and films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala and The Dirty Picture. However, he gradually moved into supporting roles rather than becoming a bankable leading man.

Meanwhile, Jeetendra’s daughter, Ekta Kapoor, became one of India’s most influential television producers. Through Balaji Telefilms, she revolutionised Indian television with blockbuster shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Pavitra Rishta.

Mithun Chakraborty’s sons also struggled to replicate their father’s success. Mimoh (Mahakshay Chakraborty) made his debut with Jimmy in 2008, while younger son Namashi Chakraborty entered Bollywood with Bad Boy in 2023. Neither launch translated into sustained box-office success.

Not every star kid failed; Sunny and Bobby Deol proved otherwise

Among Bollywood’s legendary families, Dharmendra’s sons remain one of the biggest success stories.

Sunny Deol became a superstar with films including Betaab, Ghayal, Damini, Border, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the record-breaking Gadar 2. Bobby Deol also enjoyed a successful run with films such as Barsaat, Gupt and Soldier before reinventing himself with acclaimed performances in Aashram, Animal and Kanguva.

Another notable exception is Rishi Kapoor’s son, Ranbir Kapoor. Unlike many second-generation actors, Ranbir emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest contemporary stars with acclaimed performances in Rockstar, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanju and Animal. He is widely considered among the few star kids to have built a legacy that stands independently of his famous surname.

Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, despite a high-profile launch with Tadap in 2021, is still searching for a breakthrough, while veteran actor Vinod Khanna’s son, Akshaye Khanna, carved out a respected career with films like Border, Taal, Dil Chahta Hai, Race and Drishyam 2. Though never a conventional superstar, Akshaye earned a reputation as one of Bollywood’s finest performers.

Talent may open the door, but longevity is earned

Bollywood has always been fascinated by film families, but history suggests that a famous surname alone cannot guarantee lasting success. While some star children eventually found their own voice, many struggled under the weight of towering expectations set by their parents.

For every Sunny Deol or Ranbir Kapoor, several others discovered that in Bollywood, legacy may offer an opportunity, but audiences decide who becomes a star.