From Rakhi Sawant To Dolly Bindra: 5 Bigg Boss Contestants Viewers Still Can’t Forget For Their Shocking Statements And Unusual Antics

Bigg Boss has certainly been an excellent source of some of the most memorable characters from Indian TV reality shows in the past few years. Winning the trophy is not what all contestants are recognized for. Certain contestants were known for their fiery clashes, eccentric behavior, infamous quotes and moments that gained fame outside the show itself.

From Rakhi Sawant, who always manages to turn any normal situation into an entertaining performance, to Dolly Bindra, who gave the show one of its most famous quotes, such contestants have made themselves immortal in Bigg Boss history through their antics, which had nothing to do with the game. Below are five such contestants.

Rakhi Sawant — From ‘Julie’ To Unpredictable Drama

Rakhi Sawant knows how to make a statement and her performances in the show Bigg Boss are no exceptions to that rule. One of her most distinctive phases was marked by her acting as if she were being possessed by a spirit called “Julie”.

She and Abhinav Shukla have another famous phase in their equation which was considered one of the major storylines of the entire season. She would keep surprising everyone by doing something unexpected such as writing his name all over her body. Even an ordinary occurrence became a part of fun if it was a performance by Rakhi. It is this unpredictability which has made her one of the most prominent faces of the chaos of Bigg Boss.

Imam Siddique — ‘Time Out’ And A Personality Nobody Could Ignore

Imam Siddique entered the Bigg Boss house with an eccentric personality and never really toned it down. His unusual styling, dramatic manner of speaking and constant clashes with fellow contestants made him one of the most unpredictable participants the show had seen.

His arguments frequently escalated into full-blown confrontations, and the phrase “Time Out” became inseparable from his stint. Even Salman Khan was not spared from Imam’s confrontational streak.

Whether viewers found him entertaining or exhausting, Imam ensured that every time he appeared on screen, something unexpected was likely to happen. Years later, his season is still remembered largely because of the sheer unpredictability he brought into the house.

Dolly Bindra — ‘Baap Pe Mat Jaana’ Became Bigg Boss History

Dolly Bindra did not need weeks to establish herself as one of the loudest and most explosive personalities in Bigg Boss history. Her arguments were intense, frequent and rarely quiet. But one confrontation with Manoj Tiwari went on to become bigger than the season itself.

The argument escalated into Dolly’s now-iconic “Baap pe mat jaana” line, which became one of the most repeated phrases associated with the show. The scene was replayed, memed and referenced for years. Dolly’s stint proved that sometimes one heated argument is enough to cement a contestant’s place in reality-TV history.

Pooja Misrra — ‘Pooja, What Is This Behaviour?’ Became A Viral Meme

Pooja Misrra’s journey on Bigg Boss 5 became a goldmine for internet culture years after the season ended. During an argument, Pooja kicked over a dustbin, leading to the now-famous question: “Pooja, what is this behaviour?” The exchange that followed became one of the most recognisable reality-show clips on Indian social media.

Years later, the moment resurfaced as a viral meme, inspiring recreations, reels and countless jokes. Her repeated use of phrases such as “Spare me” also became closely associated with her personality. Pooja may not have won the season, but her viral moments ensured that she remained part of pop culture long after leaving the house.

Arshi Khan — Bold Statements And An Unfiltered Personality

Arshi Khan had been known for her controversial statements before entering the Bigg Boss house and soon after entering, she became one of the most talked about contestants on the show. It was her confident attitude, flirtatious nature, and boldness while arguing that made her the focus of everyone’s attention time and again. It did not matter whether she was teasing another contestant, defending herself or making any other topic into an important story line; she was always at the center of all the action.

Why These Bigg Boss Contestants Are Still Remembered

Fights, friendship, controversies; all of these occur in every season of Bigg Boss. However, there are some instances that stand out even after the end of the show and after its winner is announced. Rakhi Sawant was known for being unpredictable with her antics, Imam Siddique added to the show’s drama with his eccentricity. Dolly Bindra had “Baap pe mat jaana.” Pooja Misrra gave us “Pooja, what is this behavior?” Arshi Khan’s biggest strength was her boldness. This is what makes some contestants stand out among all the rest.

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