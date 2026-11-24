Ramayana: Part 1 by Nitesh Tiwari has collected more than Rs 1,700 crores globally, but the movie is giving the audience a very economical deal to watch the movie on the big screen now. While charging up to Rs 300-400 for some regular 2D screenings in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the ticket price of the movie has been reduced to as low as Rs 99.

The movie’s official Instagram page made the announcement on Monday, November 23, and invited people to catch the movie tomorrow at the cost of only Rs 99. This post has a Gurpurab wish as the festival is falling on November 24. The decrease in the movie’s ticket price comes with the slowing down of its theatrical run in India. But do remember that the Rs 99 ticket price is not for all shows.

Ramayana ticket prices: How much do 2D, 3D and IMAX shows cost?

According to Hindustan Times, ticket prices of several cinemas in key cities have been slashed by about 50-60%. Previously, the theatres were charging Rs 300-400 for normal 2D screenings. The slashed price now stands at Rs 99.

However, it appears that premium format films will continue to charge high prices. 3D film ticket costs in Delhi and Mumbai stand at Rs 119-249, whereas some IMAX 3D shows cost as low as Rs 250. The ticket costs for recliner chairs are being offered at Rs 199-249. Some IMAX 3D premium seats still cost as high as Rs 700-800.

These discounted costs are not only applicable on Tuesday. As per various reports, the discounted costs are being offered throughout the week as shown by listings in the BookMyShow website.

Why have Ramayana ticket prices been reduced?

When it comes to timing, the cut in the price of the movie is an important factor because Ramayana is experiencing a sudden dip in its daily collection in India post the successful opening weeks. According to several entertainment sources citing data from Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 12.70 crore net in India on Monday, November 23. That represented a decrease of 64.3% when compared to Sunday’s collection of Rs 35.60 crore. It was also a far cry from the first Monday’s collection of Rs 107.50 crore of the movie.

There was an adjustment to the pricing of the movie’s ticket since November 20. The theatres were allowed to shift regular 2D and 3D screenings from blockbuster and popular pricing slots to regular weekend pricing. IMAX and other special versions still retained their premium prices.

Now, coming to the new Rs 99 offer. It is a new promotional effort from the makers of the movie. The timing is indeed synchronized with the decrease in the daily collection of the movie, but no reasons have been officially given for the same by the movie makers yet.

Ramayana crosses Rs 1,700 crore worldwide despite domestic slowdown

Even with the recent slowdown, Ramayana: Part 1 has created a massive box office collection. As per reports by Sacnilk on 24th November, the worldwide collection of the film after 19 days of theatrical run is Rs 1,704.65 crore. The net collection in India is Rs 955.45 crore while the gross collection in India stands at Rs 1,141.65 crore. The overseas collection of the film is around Rs 563 crore.

The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rama, Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita, Yash in the role of Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is the first part of the two-film adaptation of Ramayana, and the second part is set to release in 2028.

With the ticket price starting from Rs 99 at certain cinema halls, it remains to be seen how the reduced ticket prices help in bringing people back to theaters.

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