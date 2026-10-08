From Rs 35 A Month To Crores: Nana Patekar’s Family, Lost Son And The Fortune He Leaves Behind

Nana Patekar’s life was never the conventional Bollywood success story. Long before the National Awards, iconic characters and decades of stardom, the actor knew what it meant to worry about the next meal. At just 13, Nana began working to support his family after their financial circumstances changed dramatically. He would go to Chunabhatti after school to paint film posters, earning just Rs 35 a month and walking several kilometres to reach work.

That difficult childhood eventually became part of the foundation of the actor he became. Nana went on to build a career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema, but his personal life also carried tragedies that remained largely away from the spotlight.

Who did Nana Patekar leave behind?

Nana Patekar was married to Neelakanti Patekar who has also been associated with Marathi theatre and film industry. The couple had been separated for many years despite their marriage and had two children. Their younger child Malhar Patekar is associated with filmmaking industry.

Their eldest son Durvasa died at the age of two-and-a-half. In an interview in 2024, Nana talked about his son and disclosed that he had some health problems from birth. It has been one of the most difficult periods in the life of Nana Patekar. His words about his son have portrayed a completely different image of the actor with an intense presence on screen.

How did Nana Patekar go from Rs 35 a month to Bollywood stardom?

The first great challenge of Nana took place even before his acting career took off. He used to paint film posters even while studying in Class IX and remembered that the work paid him Rs 35 per month and he got one meal per day. He had to travel to Chunabhatti daily and cover many kilometres.

He never forgot those days. Nana finally went on to study applied art at Sir J.J. School of Art, Mumbai and joined the world of theatre. His film career started with Gaman in 1978.

Films such as Ankush, Salaam Bombay!, Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Welcome and Natsamrat established him as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile performers. His career brought him three National Film Awards and the Padma Shri.

What is Nana Patekar’s net worth?

Exact details of Nana Patekar’s net worth have not been formally disclosed in public. But according to various reports, Nana Patekar’s net worth falls between 50 crores and 80 crores. This net worth has been amassed over a period of nearly five decades via various means such as acting, film production, endorsement, and other investments.

What property and lifestyle did Nana Patekar have?

Even though he managed to amass a lot of wealth, Nana had a rather simple style of living. Reports suggest that he owned property in Mumbai, Goa and Maharashtra, including a farmhouse. He had a close affinity towards farming and spent a great deal of time away from the spotlight of Mumbai’s film industry.

This was one of the prominent features of his later years, where Nana, despite having amassed a lot of wealth, continued to talk about simplicity and farming.

What does Nana Patekar’s journey from Rs 35 to crores mean?

The most remarkable thing about the story of Nana Patekar’s finances is not the end result. It is the gap between his starting point and his final destination. A young man who was once earning Rs 35 a month by painting movie posters would go on to become a three-time National award winner and one of the most recognizable faces of Bollywood and Marathi movies.

But beyond all the success was also a personal story of hardship, struggle and the tragedy of losing a child. For Nana, the path from those days of his life to the path of fame and glory in Bollywood was not just about getting rich but about staying alive in a world that could have easily taken him somewhere else completely.

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