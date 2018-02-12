In past few hours, the actress, Priya Prakash Varrier, has already covered the distance from being ‘no one to someone’. The gorgeous beauty from the Malyalam film industry has already surpassed Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon in making guys skip a heartbeat. as the cute smile by Priya Prakash Varrier is literally something that will take away you ‘sakhthi’ and will bring in the ‘narmi’ inside you.

Waise to mai bada sakth launda hu, par yaha mai pighal gya! Well, this is the first statement that is currently popping up in every guy’s head after a short clip of Kerala actress, Priya Prakash Varrier, winking at a guy in school event went viral on social media. If you are someone who checks their social media handles in every 10 minutes, you would have a better picture of what we are talking about. For those who don’t, from past few days, a video is making guys go head over heels over the new girl, Priya Prakash. The gorgeous beauty from the Malyalam film industry has already surpassed Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon in making guys skip a heartbeat.

In past few hours, the actress, Priya Prakash Varrier, has already covered the distance from being ‘no one to someone’. After the clip went viral, the girl became the top most searched person on Google for a while as every boy wanted their mother to know the name of their ‘latest bahu’. If you guys are pretty much interested in knowing that who is the girl is and also where the clip came from… read on. Well, the clip is from an upcoming Malyalam movie — Oru Adaar Love the newly launched song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi. The movie has been directed by famous director Omar Lulu.

Just a few days after the video was released, the fans went crazy and the results yielded money for the producers. Just a few hours after the video was released, it crossed 4.5 million views on YouTube and more than 100,000+ likes within the first 20 hours of the release. Well, we are not discussing the movie here but how the plans of all the ‘sakth laundas’ were brought down to pieces. The Valentine’s Day is the time for all the love birds to spread love in the air. However, the plans of all the men spending the LOVE Day by watching Netflix with pizza seem to have faced a jolt as the cute smile by Priya Prakash Varrier is literally something that will take away you ‘sakhthi’ and will bring in the ‘narmi’ inside you. Here how the men reacted to the killing smile by the actress:

The expressions given by priya prakash varrier in those 2 minutes were more than what Nargis Fakhri and Katrina Kaif couldn't give in their entire career #PriyaPrakashVarrier — Hamid Shaikh (@itsHamidShaikh) February 11, 2018

#PriyaPrakashVarrier

After trending priya varrier

Sakt londe be like pic.twitter.com/ZhGUmxUgmO — Arpu🙌 (@AptArpit) February 11, 2018

Idk why, people start finding out no makeup pics of the female crush of people! Whyyyy? #PriyaPrakashVarrier pic.twitter.com/uaSx2fY1D0 — HAMNA AHMED. (@hamnaahmed11) February 11, 2018