As the year 2019 begins, there is a lot of curiosity to know the list of movies of the year which will keep us booked in the cinema hall. From Vicky Kaushal's Uri to Salman Khan's Bharat, there are several movies which are lined up for 2019. Check out the list of the movies.

In the year 2018, from action-packed sci-fi Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 to woman-centric Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, the Bollywood offered the audience with a varied range of entertaining movies. At the Box office, some movies turned out to be a disappointment while others shone brightly. Now, as we have welcomed 2019, the expectations have been raised from the filmmakers to give us a perfect visual treat to our eyes with some out-of-the-box scripts. We have compiled a list of 2019 movies which promise you with an interesting blend of entertaining and unique scripts.

Uri

The story is based on the historical surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army two years ago. The movie is slated to release on January 19.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut will bring forth the patriotic spirit alive on the silver screen with her historical period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. This film is all set to release around Republic Day on January 25.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Sonam Kapoor will present a distinctive story of same-sex love. Along with Sonam Kapoor, father Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in the movie. The film will release on February 1.

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan popularly known for his superhero antics will be seen in a non-glamorous appearance as a mathematician. The actor who mentors 30 IIT-aspiring kids every year. This movie is expected to hit the silver screen this year.

Sonchiriya

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, an ensemble of casts like Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in rustic roles. The movie is slated to release on February 8.

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be coming collaborating for the first time on screen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The film is based on the street rappers Divine and Naezy. The movie will hit the silver screens on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Kesari

Throughout 2018, Akshay Kumar impressed us either by rebellious voice or villainous attitude. Putting rest to his comfort zone of the genre, Akshay Kumar will feature in a historical drama titled Kesari. The story is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Holi on March 21. Apart from this, his other three films are Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good News will also release this year.

Mental Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao- starrer, the two stars will entertain the fans after Queen. Expectations are high from these stars as they are primarily known for their content choices. The movie will release on March 29.

Kalank

Alia Bhatt who proved her worth in Bollywood with a woman-centric film in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. The actor will now be seen as Sanjay Dutt’s daughter in a multi-starrer film Kalank. The movie has also Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. who will collaborate for the first time as husband and wife on-screen. As per reports, Varun Dhawan is also one of the male leads in the film.

Student of the Year 2

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar had been a ‘Godfather’ of several newcomers. Now the director is all set to give a big break to Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2. Tiger Shroff will also be seen in the lead role. The movie will hit the theatres on November 23.

Bharat

Salman Khan who offers a special treat to all his fans on the occasion of Eid every year. This year too, the actor will appear in Bharat with Katrina Kaif. Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff will also be seen in the film in the supporting role.

This movie will release on June 5.

Mission Mangal

One of the most-awaited films of Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal, based on ISRO’s significant project with the same name. An ensemble of star cast has come together including Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. The space film that releases on Independence Day, August 15.

Housefull 4

The franchise of Housefull continues to entertain the fans with its humorous script and quirky dialogues. Again the star cast is back to tickle your funny bones. It features Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati and Nikitin Dheer. Director Sajid Khan has been replaced by Farhan Samji and actor Nana Patekar was removed for being accused in the MeToo movement. It is a Diwali release and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 25.

Brahmastra

The much-anticipated movie Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film, directed by Ayan Mukerji will release during Christmas week, i.e. on December 20. Along with off-screen couple, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen. It will be the first of the three-film fantasy trilogy.

