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Home > Entertainment News > From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Second Last Episode

From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Second Last Episode

From Season 4 Episode 6: Discover the official release date, global streaming timings, MGM+ watch details, and what viewers can expect from the horror mystery series next.

From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time In India
From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time In India

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 18:10 IST

Fans of From are eagerly waiting for Episode 6 after the shocking cliffhanger in the previous episode. The sci-fi horror series has become one of the most talked-about mystery shows of 2026, with viewers constantly trying to decode the terrifying secrets of the mysterious town. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, including release date, streaming time, and what to expect next.

When Will From Season 4 Episode 6 Release?

According to the official release schedule, From Season 4 Episode 6, titled The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, will release on Sunday, May 31, 2026, on MGM+ in the United States. The episode was reportedly delayed by one week, surprising many fans online.

Why Was Episode 6 Delayed?

Reports suggest the show is taking a brief one-week hiatus before continuing its weekly rollout. While MGM+ has not officially revealed the exact reason behind the delay, actor Harold Perrineau confirmed the updated release date on social media.

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From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Time

The new episode is expected to premiere at:

  • United States: 9 PM ET/PT
  • India: 6:30 AM IST (June 1)
  • United Kingdom: Available later through Sky/NOW rollout

Where To Watch From Season 4 Episode 6

US viewers can stream the episode on MGM+ directly or through the MGM+ add-on available on Amazon Prime Video. UK viewers can watch the series through Sky One and NOW TV under a delayed release schedule.

What To Expect From Episode 6

The upcoming episode is expected to continue exploring the terrifying mysteries surrounding the town and its supernatural creatures. Episode 5 ended with major emotional and psychological tension among the residents, and Episode 6 could finally push several long-running theories forward.

The official synopsis hints that “a rift forms between Boyd and the others,” suggesting rising conflict within the group as survival becomes increasingly difficult.

Is From Ending Soon?

The horror series has already been renewed for a fifth and final season, confirming that the mystery-heavy story is slowly moving toward its conclusion. Season 4 premiered in April 2026 and currently holds strong audience and critic reactions online.

Also Read: Latest OTT Releases (25-31 May, 2026): New Movies & Series Releasing On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar & More | What To Watch Guide

Disclaimer: Release dates, streaming schedules, and episode timings mentioned in this article are based on officially available information and reports at the time of writing. Streaming platforms may change schedules or regional availability without prior notice.

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From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Second Last Episode
Tags: From episode 6 release dateFrom episode 6 release timeFrom horror seriesFrom sci fi horror showFrom Season 4From Season 4 Episode 6From season 4 India release timeFrom season 4 release schedule

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From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Second Last Episode

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From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Second Last Episode
From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Second Last Episode
From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Second Last Episode
From Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Second Last Episode

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