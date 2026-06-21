From Season 4 Episode 9: When And Where To Watch The Finale Episode Of MGM+ Hit Horror Series

The mystery behind From, the popular horror show from MGM+, has gotten even more complex with the airing of its fourth season’s eighth episode “Heavy Is the Head.” In this last part of the season, which consists of just two more episodes, the audience gets to experience a lot of plot twists centered around Fatima, Boyd, Jade, Henry, Tabitha, and the scary Man in Yellow.

Is Fatima Dying?

Once she finds out about the ability to control the monster which was born of herself, Fatima starts witnessing terrifying transformations within her body. The girl confesses to Ellis that she could see through the eyes of the monster who is now hunting Kenny. Soon after, she realizes that there are dark black spots appearing on her belly. When Kristi checks her up in the clinic, there is nothing wrong inside her except for the fact that

Blood Pressure: 53 over 33

Heart Rate: 19 beats per minute

Under normal conditions, the individual with such vitals would have long been dead. However, Fatima seems active and healthy; thus, the fans attribute the fact that she has been kept alive by Smiley and the supernatural immortality of the creatures.

Jade’s Dangerous Plan to Save the Children

Jade thinks he has finally found the way through the underground tunnels because of his vision during his journey in Episode 7. Jade presents a dangerous plan to Boyd in order to retrieve the children’s skeletons without getting trapped. Jade understands that the tree roots connected with the Bottle Tree lie right above the place where the skeletons of the children are buried. The plan involves:

A certain team digs out the children’s bones from below while another one uproots the Bottle Tree and creates an escape route before the monsters awaken. Despite Boyd’s extreme reluctance because of lack of alternative options, his physical and psychological condition due to Parkinson’s and guidance of Father Khatri eventually force him to take the risk.

Henry’s Hospital Visions: Real or Illusion?

Henry’s plot moves in the direction of psychology. After consuming a drink altered by Sophie, Henry begins having intense visualizations in which he has been spending years in the hospital, and Fromville is a delusion. In this alternative reality, Victor is psychologically stable and prosperous, while Eloise is alive. Nonetheless, in consideration of the past history of manipulation within the town, it can be said with certainty that it is a trap that will use his wishes against him. His doctor warns him not to take off the “anchor” that keeps him away from reality because somebody is in serious danger.

The Man in Yellow Targets Tabitha

Towards the end of Episode 8, Tabitha receives a threatening phone call and is tricked into meeting at an abandoned RV with the Man in Yellow. She meets him, and he tells her that he had killed Jim and knew her for much longer than she thought. Importantly, he says that Tabitha and Jade are changing the cycle this time. He warns her that unearthing the bones of the children could save all or make things even worse.

Episode 9 Release Date, Time & What to Expect

The next episode, titled “The Calm Before,” will set the stage for the ultimate season finale.

Release Schedule

United States: Sunday, June 22, 2026, at 9:00 PM ET/PT on MGM+

India: Monday, June 23, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST on Prime Video

United Kingdom: Expected to arrive later via Sky One and NOW

What to Expect Before the Finale

The town is getting ready for its crucial turning point, and the inhabitants have a dual plan in the works: infiltrate the tunnels in order to get the bones while at the same time cutting down the Bottle Tree. Given Fatima’s defiance of biology, Henry’s unstable mind, and the yellow man’s manipulative game-playing, this endeavor could save or kill them forever.

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