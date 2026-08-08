From Shah Rukh Khan To Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Built Successful Businesses Beyond Films

For Bollywood’s biggest stars, the business of being a celebrity no longer ends when the cameras stop rolling. Over the years, several actors have moved beyond films to build production houses, own sports teams, launch beauty and fashion labels, and invest in technology, food and lifestyle ventures. What was once largely limited to endorsements has evolved into something far bigger: celebrity-led businesses with their own identities, investments and ambitions. From Shah Rukh Khan’s expansive business empire to Katrina Kaif’s beauty brand and Alia Bhatt’s entrepreneurial ventures, these stars have built impressive portfolios away from the film set.

Here are seven Bollywood names who have successfully turned their star power into business acumen.

1. Shah Rukh Khan: From Bollywood Superstar To Business Mogul

Shah Rukh Khan has long been among Bollywood’s most prominent actor-entrepreneurs. His business journey began with Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house he established with Gauri Khan, which later expanded into a major VFX operation.

His interests, however, stretch well beyond cinema. SRK is closely associated with the Knight Riders cricket franchises, while his lifestyle portfolio includes D’YAVOL, the luxury brand he co-founded with son Aryan Khan. His business interests have also included KidZania, giving the actor a presence across entertainment, sports, luxury and experiential businesses.

2. Abhishek Bachchan: The Star With A Serious Sports Portfolio

Abhishek Bachchan has quietly built a strong presence in the world of sports. He owns Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and is associated with Chennaiyin FC in football.

His investment portfolio extends beyond sports, with interests in businesses and brands such as Swiggy, VAHDAM Teas and Naagin Sauce, alongside ventures in technology and retail. For Bachchan, entrepreneurship has become an important extension of his career beyond acting.

3. John Abraham: From Films To Football And Startups

John Abraham has successfully balanced his acting career with a growing business portfolio. Through JA Entertainment, the actor has been involved in film production, while his sporting interests include ownership of NorthEast United FC and motorsport venture Goa Aces JA Racing.

His entrepreneurial interests also extend to India’s startup ecosystem, with investments in brands including Subko Coffee, NOTO Ice Cream and Epigamia.

4. Ranbir Kapoor: Building A Business Identity Of His Own

Coming from the influential Kapoor film family, Ranbir Kapoor has established his own identity as an entrepreneur. His latest move into fashion and lifestyle came with ARKS, his brand that reflects his interest in contemporary style.

Ranbir is also a co-owner of Mumbai City FC and has invested in startups across sectors, including Prozo, DroneAcharya, Beco and Svami. His portfolio shows that the actor’s ambitions extend well beyond the box office.

5. Katrina Kaif: How Kay Beauty Became A Celebrity Success Story

Katrina Kaif turned her long association with the beauty industry into a business of her own with Kay Beauty, launched in partnership with Nykaa. The brand has grown into one of India’s notable celebrity-backed beauty ventures and has now expanded beyond the domestic market. Its UK launch with Space NK marked another major step in Kay Beauty’s international journey, strengthening Katrina’s position as more than just a brand ambassador.

6. Deepika Padukone: Beauty, Production And Startup Investments

Deepika Padukone has created a diverse business portfolio spanning beauty, entertainment and technology. Her skincare and self-care brand 82°E has established her presence in the consumer space, while KA Productions has allowed her to participate in film production.

The actor has also made angel investments in businesses across different sectors, including Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Nua and Bellatrix Aerospace, reflecting an interest in everything from wellness and consumer products to deep-tech.

7. Alia Bhatt: From Ed-a-Mamma To A Growing Business Portfolio

Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of Bollywood’s youngest celebrity entrepreneurs. Her sustainable children’s lifestyle brand, Ed-a-Mamma, marked a significant milestone in her business journey, particularly after Reliance acquired a 51% stake in the company.

She also runs Eternal Sunshine Productions and has explored investments in fashion and sustainability-focused businesses, building a portfolio that goes beyond her acting career.

The New Bollywood Business Playbook

The days when a celebrity’s commercial portfolio revolved primarily around endorsements are changing. These stars are increasingly becoming founders, investors, producers and sports owners, putting their names and their money behind businesses they want to build for the long term.

From films and cricket to beauty, fashion, food, technology and wellness, Bollywood’s biggest stars are proving that some of their most interesting moves may be happening far away from the sets and inside the boardroom.