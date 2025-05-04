Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
From Shah Rukh Khan To Diljit Dosanjh: Who Are The Indian Celebrities Attending Met Gala 2025?

The Met Gala is almost here, and it’s bringing a whole lot of glam and star power with it. Known as fashion’s most talked-about event, it happens every year on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. And this year, a few big names from India are making their debut at the glitzy event.

The Met Gala is almost here, and it’s bringing a whole lot of glam and star power with it. Known as fashion’s most talked-about event, it happens every year on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. And this year, a few big names from India are making their debut at the glitzy event.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actress Kiara Advani, and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will all be walking the famous Met steps for the first time. And joining them once again is Priyanka Chopra, who’s no stranger to the Met Gala—it’ll be her fifth appearance this year, and she’s coming in style with an outfit by Balmain and jewellery from Bulgari’s new high-end collection.

Shah Rukh Khan Arrives in NYC Ahead of the Gala

Fans got excited when Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the New York airport on Sunday, just a day before the big event. He was seen with his longtime manager Pooja Dadlani, which pretty much confirmed his Met Gala debut.

Though we don’t know yet what he’ll be wearing, everyone’s guessing it’ll be something stylish and classic—just like King Khan himself. It’s a big moment for the Bollywood icon, and people can’t wait to see what he brings to the red carpet.

Kiara Advani Shares a Sneak Peek

Actress Kiara Advani made her Met Gala plans public in a subtle, stylish way. She posted a picture on Instagram showing a beautifully arranged table with pink roses, chocolates, and a cake shaped like a mannequin. Right next to it was a booklet titled The MET Gala, with a stamp from the Mandarin Oriental, New York hotel.

The 33-year-old actress, who’s expecting her first child with actor Sidharth Malhotra, didn’t say much in the post—but the setup said it all. This will be her first Met Gala, and fans are eager to see how she shows up—especially since she’ll be attending while pregnant.

Diljit Dosanjh Says It’s His “First Time”

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh also confirmed that he’s heading to the Met Gala for the first time. He posted a short but clear Instagram story that said “First Time” with an hourglass emoji, followed by a photo of a bathrobe labeled “Met Gala.”

Diljit is known for mixing quirky fashion with cultural flair, so everyone’s expecting something fun and different from him. Whether he leans into his Punjabi roots or tries something totally unexpected, one thing’s for sure—he’ll stand out.

Priyanka Chopra Returns in Designer Style

While the others are new to the Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra is a regular by now. She’ll be making her fifth appearance this year, and once again, she’s teaming up with some of the biggest names in fashion.

She’ll be wearing a custom outfit by Balmain, and her look will be completed with a striking piece from Bulgari’s high jewellery collection. Priyanka has always made bold fashion choices at the Gala, and fans are expecting another memorable moment from her this time too.

What’s This Year’s Theme?

Every Met Gala has a theme, and this year it’s called “Tailored for You.” The focus is all about celebrating Black fashion and Dandyism, which is basically the idea of dressing with elegance, flair, and personal style—a concept that goes back over 300 years.

According to Vogue, the theme takes inspiration from the 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity by Monica L. Miller. It’s expected to be a powerful and meaningful night where fashion tells a deeper story.

Indians at the Met: A Growing Presence

Over the years, several Indian stars have made a splash at the Met Gala. Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have already turned heads at past events. Others like Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Diya Mehta Jatia, Sudha Reddy, Frieda Pinto, and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee have also made their presence felt with unique and stylish looks.

