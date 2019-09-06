Shahrukh Khan to Vidya Balan: TV to Bollywood here are 5 celebs who marked their mettle both in Tellywood and in Bollywood from Shah Rukh Khan to Vidya Balan, we have created a list of top 5 actors.

Shahrukh Khan to Vidya Balan: Indian entertainment industry welcomes everyone with an open heart, but sometimes it gets tough for the audiences to accept TV stars in a Bollywood actor avatar, many actors from Tellywood industry tried their luck in Bollywood but fails but few could make it.

Recently Karan Johar announced a new name Lakshya for his upcoming film Dostana 2 and soon netizens want to know every detail about the boy as Lakshya is the new face of Dharma production. Moving on to some other TV stars who have now marked their mettle in Bollywood with their hard work and of course with luck. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Yami Gautam, Prachi Desai and Vidya Balan are some of the stars which are currently riding high in their Bollywood successful career.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood’s King Khan is a well-known name all across the world, the dapper till now in his career has given more than 50 hit films and bagged the title King of Bollywood, but he was once a struggling actor and started his career with small roles in the serials like Fauji, Circus, Dil Dariya, Idiot, Umeed, Wagle Ki Duniya and Doosra Keval. In 1992 with the film Deewana the actor overnight got recognition in the industry and now his fans call him Bollywood ka Badshah.

2. Vidya Balan

Ooh La La actress Vidya, has done some self-centred role and prooved that movies are not just run by Male actors. The diva started her career from small screen roles like Hum Paanch and after that, she switched to music albums, she was featured in Euphoria album and with that Vidya got wings to her dreams and she debuted in Bollywood with the film drama Parineeta.

3. Prachi Desai

Prachi at the age of 17 started working in TV serials like Kasamh Se which was a big hit opposite to Ram Kapoor, but after several years working given to TV industry, the lass debuted in Bollywood with the film Rock On and after that she gave some back to back hit films like Life Partner, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Bol Bachchan and Azhar and many more to go in her hit list.

4. Yami Gautam

At the age of 20, Yami leaving behind her IAS studies came to Mumbai to pursue her acting career and soon she bagged Chand Ke Paar Chalo TV show, however Yami wants a big jump in her career so she stepped into Bollywood through the film Vicky Donor and with the success of it the diva overnight became the star and till now she has performed in many successful films of Bollywood.

5. Sushant Singh Rajput

From M.S. Dhoni to Kedarnath’s Mansoor Khan the actor has played many characters and did justice to each one of it, but before debuting into Bollywood the actor was once a background dancer but soon he stepped into Tellywood with a serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta which gave him recognition in the industry. Till now the dapper has worked in more than 5 films which all are a big hit.

