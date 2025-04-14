Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

Since Bezos himself first took flight on July 20, 2021, Blue Origin has invited public figures from entertainment, sports, science, and advocacy to experience weightlessness and gaze back at Earth from more than 100 kilometers above ground — crossing the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space


As Blue Origin prepares to launch its first-ever all-female crew into suborbital space today, it’s not just pop superstar Katy Perry grabbing attention. The space tourism company, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has a growing history of sending celebrities, icons, and trailblazers to the edge of space aboard its New Shepard spacecraft.

A Star-Studded Space Legacy

Since Bezos himself first took flight on July 20, 2021, Blue Origin has invited public figures from entertainment, sports, science, and advocacy to experience weightlessness and gaze back at Earth from more than 100 kilometers above ground — crossing the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Among those who have made the journey:

  • William Shatner, the legendary Star Trek actor, became the oldest person to fly to space at 90 in October 2021, fulfilling a life-imitating-art moment.
  • NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan joined the NS-19 mission in December 2021, bringing a football along for the ride, later enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
  • YouTube sensation Coby Cotton of Dude Perfect fame took off in August 2022, captivating younger audiences with his trick-shot stunts in zero gravity.
  • Ed Dwight, America’s first Black astronaut candidate, finally took flight at 90 on May 19, 2024, decades after being overlooked by NASA.
  • Science communicator Emily Calandrelli, host of Emily’s Wonder Lab, marked her historic flight as the 100th woman to travel to space in November 2024.

All-Female Mission: NS-31

The latest Blue Origin mission, NS-31, set for liftoff today from West Texas, is a landmark event. It features an all-women crew — the first since Valentina Tereshkova’s historic solo flight in 1963.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The crew:

  • Katy Perry, global pop icon and philanthropist.
  • Gayle King, CBS Mornings host and media trailblazer.
  • Lauren Sánchez, pilot, philanthropist, and fiancée of Jeff Bezos.
  • Aisha Bowe, former NASA rocket scientist and CEO of STEMBoard.
  • Amanda Nguyen, Harvard bioastronautics researcher and TIME Woman of the Year 2022.
  • Kerianne Flynn, filmmaker and advocate for women’s representation in media.

Beyond a symbolic gesture, this mission carries scientific weight. Aisha Bowe will conduct plant biology and human physiology experiments in microgravity, while postcards from students worldwide, part of the Club for the Future educational initiative, will also make the journey.

“This is so much bigger than just a fun trip — what it represents to young women, to girls, what they’re trying to do on space in terms of looking at the planet in another way,” King said on CBS.

While excitement around the flight is high — with social media posts showcasing custom neoprene flight suits and pre-launch reflections — the mission has also faced criticism. Some have questioned the spectacle of celebrity space tourism amid pressing issues on Earth.

“The money spent on this ‘stunt’ could help so many disadvantaged people, just sad,” one user commented online.

Others, like New York Times columnist Jessica Grose, criticized what she called “celebrity feminism,” especially as NASA programs supporting young girls in STEM reportedly face funding cuts.

Despite the debate, Blue Origin presses ahead. NS-31 will be the 11th crewed flight for New Shepard and its 31st mission overall. In just a short 11-minute suborbital flight, the crew will experience a few minutes of weightlessness, view Earth against the blackness of space, and return safely to the Texas desert via parachute.

Bezos’ vision for Blue Origin’s future in space tourism remains ambitious. “I do believe New Shepard will be a very good business for us,” said Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Filed under

Blue Origin Katy Perry space

In an interview with News

‘We Lost ₹200 Crores, Now Get the Money Back’: Mehul Choksi Fraud Victim Hariprasad SV...
Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption
Blue Origin successfully

Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes After Historic...
newsx

Taj Mahal’s Price Tag Revealed: How Much Would It Cost To Rebuild This Iconic Wonder?
newsx

Virat Kohli’s T20 Milestone: Childhood Coach Compares 100 Fifties To 100 ODI Centuries
American singer Katy Perr

Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’ Fiancee Lauren Sanchez And 4 Others Return To Earth After Space...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘We Lost ₹200 Crores, Now Get the Money Back’: Mehul Choksi Fraud Victim Hariprasad SV Speaks Out | NewsX Exclusive

‘We Lost ₹200 Crores, Now Get the Money Back’: Mehul Choksi Fraud Victim Hariprasad SV...

Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption

Mehul Choksi Nabbed In Belgium: Centre Hails Arrest As Big Win Against Corruption

Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes After Historic All-Women Flight To Space

Katy Perry Gets Trolled For Returning To Earth In Less Than 10 Minutes After Historic...

Taj Mahal’s Price Tag Revealed: How Much Would It Cost To Rebuild This Iconic Wonder?

Taj Mahal’s Price Tag Revealed: How Much Would It Cost To Rebuild This Iconic Wonder?

Virat Kohli’s T20 Milestone: Childhood Coach Compares 100 Fifties To 100 ODI Centuries

Virat Kohli’s T20 Milestone: Childhood Coach Compares 100 Fifties To 100 ODI Centuries

Entertainment

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra?

How Much Is Prithviraj Sukumaran Charging To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Meghna Gulzar’s

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His Support To Alia Bhatt

Randeep Hooda Finally Reveals Why He Called Kangana Ranaut An ‘Occasional Actor’ While Extending His

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance, Calls It ‘Mean and Unfunny’

The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Calls Out SNL Sketch For Mocking Her Appearance,

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Katy Perry Set To Go to Space With All-Women Crew in Historic Blue Origin Flight

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?