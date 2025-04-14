From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

Since Bezos himself first took flight on July 20, 2021, Blue Origin has invited public figures from entertainment, sports, science, and advocacy to experience weightlessness and gaze back at Earth from more than 100 kilometers above ground — crossing the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

As Blue Origin prepares to launch its first-ever all-female crew into suborbital space today, it’s not just pop superstar Katy Perry grabbing attention. The space tourism company, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has a growing history of sending celebrities, icons, and trailblazers to the edge of space aboard its New Shepard spacecraft.

A Star-Studded Space Legacy

Since Bezos himself first took flight on July 20, 2021, Blue Origin has invited public figures from entertainment, sports, science, and advocacy to experience weightlessness and gaze back at Earth from more than 100 kilometers above ground — crossing the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

Among those who have made the journey:

William Shatner, the legendary Star Trek actor, became the oldest person to fly to space at 90 in October 2021, fulfilling a life-imitating-art moment.



NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan joined the NS-19 mission in December 2021, bringing a football along for the ride, later enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

YouTube sensation Coby Cotton of Dude Perfect fame took off in August 2022, captivating younger audiences with his trick-shot stunts in zero gravity.

Ed Dwight, America’s first Black astronaut candidate, finally took flight at 90 on May 19, 2024, decades after being overlooked by NASA.

Science communicator Emily Calandrelli, host of Emily’s Wonder Lab , marked her historic flight as the 100th woman to travel to space in November 2024.

All-Female Mission: NS-31

The latest Blue Origin mission, NS-31, set for liftoff today from West Texas, is a landmark event. It features an all-women crew — the first since Valentina Tereshkova’s historic solo flight in 1963.

The crew:

Katy Perry, global pop icon and philanthropist.

Gayle King, CBS Mornings host and media trailblazer.

Lauren Sánchez, pilot, philanthropist, and fiancée of Jeff Bezos.

Aisha Bowe, former NASA rocket scientist and CEO of STEMBoard.



Amanda Nguyen, Harvard bioastronautics researcher and TIME Woman of the Year 2022.



Kerianne Flynn, filmmaker and advocate for women’s representation in media.

Beyond a symbolic gesture, this mission carries scientific weight. Aisha Bowe will conduct plant biology and human physiology experiments in microgravity, while postcards from students worldwide, part of the Club for the Future educational initiative, will also make the journey.

“This is so much bigger than just a fun trip — what it represents to young women, to girls, what they’re trying to do on space in terms of looking at the planet in another way,” King said on CBS.

While excitement around the flight is high — with social media posts showcasing custom neoprene flight suits and pre-launch reflections — the mission has also faced criticism. Some have questioned the spectacle of celebrity space tourism amid pressing issues on Earth.

“The money spent on this ‘stunt’ could help so many disadvantaged people, just sad,” one user commented online.

Others, like New York Times columnist Jessica Grose, criticized what she called “celebrity feminism,” especially as NASA programs supporting young girls in STEM reportedly face funding cuts.

Despite the debate, Blue Origin presses ahead. NS-31 will be the 11th crewed flight for New Shepard and its 31st mission overall. In just a short 11-minute suborbital flight, the crew will experience a few minutes of weightlessness, view Earth against the blackness of space, and return safely to the Texas desert via parachute.

Bezos’ vision for Blue Origin’s future in space tourism remains ambitious. “I do believe New Shepard will be a very good business for us,” said Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp earlier this year.

