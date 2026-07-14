From Sourav Ganguly To APJ Abdul Kalam: 9 Upcoming Bollywood And South Indian Biopics That Are Generating Massive Buzz

1. Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story

Rajkummar Rao headlines one of the most anticipated sports biopics in recent years. The film traces the journey of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, from his early cricketing days to becoming one of the architects of modern Indian cricket. The recently unveiled first-look poster recreates Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration at Lord’s, instantly becoming a talking point among fans. The biopic is scheduled to release in May 2027.

2. Kalam: The Missile Man of India

Dhanush steps into the role of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in director Om Raut’s ambitious biopic. Inspired by Kalam’s memoir Wings of Fire, the film chronicles his remarkable rise from a humble childhood in Rameswaram to becoming India’s celebrated aerospace scientist and the country’s 11th President.

3. GDN

R. Madhavan portrays legendary inventor G.D. Naidu, often called the “Edison of India.” Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film explores Naidu’s pioneering work in engineering, manufacturing and industrial innovation, while also highlighting his contribution to public welfare.

4. Eetha

Marking Shraddha Kapoor’s return to cinemas, Eetha tells the inspiring story of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer who became a cultural icon in Maharashtra. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is slated to release on August 28.

5. Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story

Rajkummar Rao appears in another real-life drama as celebrated public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film focuses on Nikam’s landmark legal battles, including the prosecution of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

6. White

Vikrant Massey plays spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in this international thriller inspired by his reported role in facilitating peace talks during Colombia’s decades-long civil conflict. Produced by Siddharth Anand, the film aims to present an untold chapter of modern diplomacy.

7. Maa Vande

Actor Unni Mukundan headlines this political biopic based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, the film explores Modi’s early years, political rise and journey to becoming India’s Prime Minister.

8. V. Shantaram

Siddhant Chaturvedi will portray legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram, one of the pioneers of Indian cinema. The film follows his extraordinary journey from the silent-film era to becoming one of the industry’s greatest visionaries, with Tamannaah Bhatia playing a key role.

9. Ilaiyaraaja

Another major project featuring Dhanush, this biopic celebrates the life of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The film follows his journey from a small village in Tamil Nadu to becoming one of India’s most influential composers, whose work transformed film music across languages and earned him the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

As Indian audiences increasingly embrace stories rooted in real life, these films promise to celebrate extraordinary journeys that have shaped the country’s history, culture, sports and public life. With acclaimed actors leading the charge, the next wave of biopics could become some of Indian cinema’s biggest talking points.