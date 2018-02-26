The veteran actress Sridevi passed away late last night in Dubai due to a cardiac arrest a few days after she was seen attending Mohit Marwah's wedding. She started her career with Tamil films at the age of 13 with Moondru Mudichu and was part of several popular hits including 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Premabhishekam and Moondram Pirai. There are other celebrities that lost lives early as well.

The whole country woke up to the shocking news of Sridevi’s death on Sunday. She died in Dubai away from her home and her daughters due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday all alone in a bathtub as her husband Boney Kapoor waited outside and later found her dead body. Her mortal remains are said to reach Mumbai today after all the formalities are complete. She was in Dubai to participate in Mohit Marwah’s wedding and stayed back post the festivities.

While the world is still coming to grasps with the untimely death of Sridevi who passed away at 54, there are other celebrities that died at early ages and even at the peaks of their careers. Bollywood is no stranger to its fair share of controversies, deaths and conspiracy theories. Many actresses passed away under mysterious circumstances, some committed suicide and some succumbed to illness. Here are the Bollywood actors who met their maker too early:

1. Madhubala: She was one of the biggest divas of her time who mesmerised the audience not only with her acting skills but lit up her appearances in movies with elegance, grace and poise. Having acted in numerous classics like the most ‘Mughal-e-Aazam’ and ‘Neel Kamal’, she was already a star at 36. She died in 1969 due to heart complications at just 36. 2. Geeta Bali: Geeta Bali was at the peak of her career and had established her as one of the successful actors of her era having acted in films with Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Guru Dutt. She was also a noted singer in her times. She passed away at 35 years of age due to smallpox in 1965. 3. Parveen Babi: Parveen Babi, a superstar of her time, can be loosely called as the Greta Garbo or Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood. After suffering from paranoid schizophrenia (a mental illness) for quite some time, she committed suicide in 2005. She was known for playing noteworthy roles in Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewaar, Kranti and Shaan. 4. Divya Bharti: Bharti was one of the most youngest stars to suffer a tragic death. She was already a superstar and a reigning princess of Bollywood at just 19. She created quite a storm in Bollywood by her powerful performances in Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana and Balwan. She died under mysterious circumstances aged 19.

5. Meena Kumari: She was often called as the female Guru Dutt. She was known to have played more tragic roles than any other actors in her era. Sadly, she lived a tragic life too. She passed away at 39 just three weeks of her film Pakeezah’s release.

6. Sanjeev Kumar: Kumar was known for being the most versatile actor of Bollywood during his era who performed variety of roles with quite ease and comfort. Seeta Geeta, Angoor, Koshish and Sholay are some of his notable movies. He died at 47-years-old.

7. Amjad Khan: Khan, known for playing the iconic villainous role ‘Gabbar Singh’, showed excellence in portrayal of negative characters, comedy and supporting roles too. He passed away due to heart attack at 51 in 1992.

8. Smita Patil: Just a decade in movies and Smita Patil made a mark like no one else. Her emotive eyes, a heartwarming smile and powerful screen presence lit up the screen every time she faced the camera. Right from her debut film Bhumika to Namak Halal and even Mirch Masala, Smita Patil remain one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Patil, married to Raj Babbar, passed away while giving birth at 31.

9. Guru Dutt: Dutt ‘sahib’ was famously for playing tragic roles in his movies. Not only was he an actor of par excellence, but a filmmaker ahead of his times with movies like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ka Phool. He had a tragic death when he committed suicide in 1964 aged 39.

