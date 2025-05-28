From Stage Lights To Spotlight: Barry John Honoured With Padma Shri

Barry John, a British-born Indian theatre director, actor, and teacher, has shaped Indian theatre for over four decades. He founded the Theatre Action Group (TAG) and later the Barry John Acting Studio, mentoring some of India’s top acting talents like Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Freida Pinto.

Theatre maestro Barry Godfrey John stood tall at Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu conferred upon him the prestigious Padma Shri Award on Tuesday. Applause filled the air—not just in the ceremonial hall but across the hearts of his countless students and admirers. Among them, Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee led the chorus, calling this moment a “standing ovation from the nation.” The Civil Investiture Ceremony saw the power of drama meet real-life honour, where the man behind many actors’ journeys finally took the spotlight for himself—deservedly and dramatically.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Heartfelt Tribute Lights Up Instagram

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee didn’t hold back his emotions. He took to Instagram to post a reel and wrote: “My Guru, Barry John, my guiding light! He was the first one to see the potential in me, to trust me with responsibilities that shaped my journey. His unwavering faith in me has been the cornerstone of who I am today. It’s a moment of immense pride and gratitude to see him being honored with the Padma Shri, a recognition truly deserved!” His words echoed the sentiments of every actor who once found their spark in Barry John’s theatre workshops.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Turns Stage For Padma Awards Ceremony

Rashtrapati Bhavan turned into a hall of honour on Tuesday as President Murmu presented Padma Awards to 139 recipients. The second Civil Investiture Ceremony saw the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and ministers like Amit Shah and S. Jaishankar. The awards span three categories—Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri—honouring excellence across art, science, literature, public affairs, and more. For 2025, the honours included 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Among these, Barry John’s name lit up the arts section—just like he’s lit up so many stages.

Who Is Barry John? The Man Behind The Spotlight

Barry John, a British-born Indian theatre director, actor, and teacher, has shaped Indian theatre for over four decades. He founded the Theatre Action Group (TAG) and later the Barry John Acting Studio, mentoring some of India’s top acting talents like Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Freida Pinto. Known for his deep understanding of dramatic arts and method acting, John revolutionised acting education in India. His work transcends stage and screen, influencing how Indian cinema performs today. With the Padma Shri, the country honours not just a teacher—but a creator of stars and a sculptor of scripts.

