Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

From Struggles To Strength: Alia Bhatt Reveals ADHD Diagnosis

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that often begins in childhood or adolescence but can continue into adulthood.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
From Struggles To Strength: Alia Bhatt Reveals ADHD Diagnosis

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that often begins in childhood or adolescence but can continue into adulthood. Many individuals with ADHD lead fulfilling lives and achieve remarkable success in their careers. One such individual is Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who has recently shared her personal journey with ADHD.

Alia Bhatt’s Journey with ADHD

In a candid interview with The Lallantop, Alia revealed her ADHD diagnosis, shedding light on her experiences. “I used to get zoned out from a young age,” she said, reflecting on her childhood struggles. “In the classroom or during conversations, I often found myself lost in thought.” After undergoing a psychological assessment, she discovered that she was high on the ADHD spectrum.

Alia explained, “Whenever I told my friends about this, they were like, ‘We always knew.’ It wasn’t a revelation for them, but it was for me.” She emphasized the peace she finds when acting, noting, “I’m most present in that moment. When I am in front of the camera or with my daughter Raha, born in November 2022, I feel truly at ease.”

Understanding ADHD: Symptoms and Insights

ADHD manifests through various symptoms such as hyperactivity, impulsiveness, and difficulty concentrating. Therapist Lalitaa Suglani elaborated on these symptoms, highlighting how they can impact daily life:

  • Forgetfulness: Individuals with ADHD often struggle with working and short-term memory, leading to frequent forgetfulness.
  • Time Management: The dysregulation of dopamine can hinder effective time management, resulting in procrastination and last-minute rushes.
  • Procrastination: Underactivity in the prefrontal cortex affects executive function, making it challenging to perceive the urgency of tasks.
  • Hyperfocus: While ADHD can lead to distractibility, it can also result in hyperfocus, where individuals concentrate intensely on specific tasks, making it hard to shift their attention.
  • Wandering Mind: Overactivity in the brain’s default mode network can lead to daydreaming and distractibility.
  • Rejection Sensitivity: Neurotransmitter imbalances can heighten emotional responses to perceived rejection, leading to anxiety and overthinking.

A Positive Perspective

Alia Bhatt’s openness about her ADHD not only helps destigmatize the condition but also serves as an inspiration for others facing similar challenges. By sharing her journey, she emphasizes that understanding ADHD can provide clarity and help individuals manage their lives more effectively.

As Alia continues to thrive in her career while navigating the complexities of ADHD, she reminds us all that with awareness and support, it’s possible to lead a fulfilling life.

ALSO READ: Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Filed under

ADHD Diagnosis alia bhatt Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

India Withdraws High Commissioner From Canada Amid Nijjar Controversy

India Withdraws High Commissioner From Canada Amid Nijjar Controversy

Sri Lanka’s New Government To Reassess Adani Group’s Wind Power Project Approval

Sri Lanka’s New Government To Reassess Adani Group’s Wind Power Project Approval

Be Strong Mentally, Physically, And Emotionally: How Women In Uniform Fight Personal Battles | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Be Strong Mentally, Physically, And Emotionally: How Women In Uniform Fight Personal Battles | We...

Rare Disease Alert: Kerala Man Diagnosed With Murine Typhus

Rare Disease Alert: Kerala Man Diagnosed With Murine Typhus

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Entertainment

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In Cinema| We Women Want

Producer Savita Raj Had To Beg For Releasing ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, Challenges Women Face In

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Who Won Big Brother 2024? Season 26 Winner, Prize Money And More

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox