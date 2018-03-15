Bollywood's young diva Alia Bhatt turns 25-year-old today. The actress is one of the highest paid actresses in the industry, whose next film is Meghna Gulzar directorial Razzi. She has done several unique roles in various films, where her versatility stands out. Alia Bhatt's’ performances till date have shown that she is a queen of Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt, who is one of the youngest actresses in Bollywood has turned 25-year-old today and is flying high with success in the industry. Being born with a silver spoon in her mouth in the Bhatt family, Alia has got the opportunity to star as a leading lady from a very young age. The actress set her foot into the industry with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year in 2012 alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Alia stepped into the character of a glamorous college going girl, Shanaya in the film, which was successful in grabbing many eyeballs.

Moreover, in the film Highway directed by Imtiaz Ali, Alia Bhat played the character of a girl who develops Stockholm syndrome after being kidnapped, where Randeep Hooda starred as the male protagonist. Her performance in the film was highly appreciated by critics and audiences, which earned her Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. Alia is considered to be the powerhouse of talent, her performance in every film has got better day by day since the time of her debut film. The actress is known to go out of the way and take up roles that other stars might fear to do. Alia portrayed a poverty-stricken Bihari migrant in Abhishek Chaubey’s directorial Udta Punjab, which featured Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt had played protagonists in films like Shaandaar, Student of the Year, 2 states, Highway, Dear Zindagi and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Alia is also seen in a small role in the latest release Welcome To New York. Lately, the 25-year-old is all set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming thriller Raazi. She is portraying a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film is being produced by produced by Karan Johar and stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Apart from acting, the actress has also tried her hands on singing at an early stage of her career. Alia had voiced the song Sooha Saaha for her film Highway in 2014, which has been composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

