From Supreme Court Row To Netflix Release: Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Is Now Gajab Raat

The highly anticipated Netflix film from Manoj Bajpayee that had previously created a huge row over the original title of the film will finally be released under a new title. While the film was first titled Ghooskhor Pandat, it has since been renamed Gajab Raat. It should be noted that the trailer of the film has already been launched by Netflix on its official YouTube channel while its release date has also been confirmed, which is October 23, 2026.

The film created a buzz in February when the announcement of the title of the movie had invited objections. The matter was later taken to court and was even heard in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, where the makers agreed to change the title.

What Does The Gajab Raat Trailer Show?

Bajpayee is introduced in the trailer as a policeman torn between personal gains and doing what is right. The thriller spans the events of one night and deals with an investigation that can have a completely different outcome based on the actions of the policeman. The plot of the movie is based on a case where a young girl is thrown out of a car in a very serious condition. While she struggles for survival in the hospital, the policeman needs to make a difficult decision – he should either look for the truth or play dirty to gain from the situation.

The trailer suggests that there will be a conflict between personal motivations, professional responsibilities and the outcomes of individual decisions. Moreover, there are some glimpses of actors Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Oberoi in the trailer. Gajab Raat is a character-driven thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey in which loyalty will be tested and actions will have their consequences. This movie is another collaboration of Pandey and Bajpayee following Special 26.

Why Did Ghooskhor Pandat Get Rebranded to Gajab Raat?

Immediately after Netflix announced their line-up for 2026 in February, there was controversy surrounding the film’s title. This controversy was primarily because of the use of two terms that mean ‘corrupt’ and ‘scholar/Brahmin.’ It was thought that the use of such terms can stereotype one caste and religious community negatively.

In light of the controversy, all promotion and legal suits against the creators started coming in, and the movie title was banned. An FIR was ordered against the film makers by the Uttar Pradesh government, and it is being investigated by Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on charges associated with the disputed film title.

Neeraj Pandey, the film’s director, clarified that his intention was not to hurt anyone through his title choice. He confirmed the movie to be just a fictional thriller that has nothing to do with religion or any caste in India. According to him, the movie depicts an individual’s life and choice and does not portray any particular community.

What Did The Supreme Court Say About The Film’s Title?

Subsequently, the controversy also entered the courts. As on February 10, Netflix notified the Delhi High Court regarding the decision by the producer to change the title due to the complaints made. The matter was later dismissed when the petitioner stated that the issue had been solved. It was also taken up by the Supreme Court. On February 12, a Bench consisting of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan questioned the filmmakers about the title and clarified about its withdrawal, along with the alternative title. The court stated that the film cannot be released without changing the title.

Finally, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition after Pandey submitted an affidavit regarding the withdrawal of the original title. He assured the court that the alternative title would not resemble the previous title and will be according to the theme of the film. The film is released under the title Gajab Raat.

Who Stars In Gajab Raat?

Alongside Manoj Bajpayee, the film features Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The project is directed by Neeraj Pandey, marking his reunion with Bajpayee after several years.

With the title controversy now behind its promotional campaign, the film’s trailer offers the first substantial glimpse of the police thriller audiences can expect. Gajab Raat will premiere on Netflix on October 23, 2026.

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