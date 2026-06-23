From Sylvester Stallone To Will Smith: 6 Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news expressway services India bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > From Sylvester Stallone To Will Smith: 6 Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films

From Sylvester Stallone To Will Smith: 6 Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films

While Bollywood actors have increasingly found success in Hollywood, the exchange has worked both ways. Over the years, several Hollywood stars—from Sylvester Stallone and Will Smith to Paul Blackthorne—have appeared in Hindi films.

Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films (Photo: X)
Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 17:21 IST

For decades, Bollywood actors have dreamed of making it big in Hollywood. From actors like Irrfan Khan and Anupam Kher to more recent global names such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Indian talent has steadily expanded its footprint overseas. But cinema has never been a one-way street. Long before global collaborations became common, Bollywood filmmakers were already bringing international stars into Hindi films, sometimes for extended roles, sometimes for memorable cameos, and occasionally for moments that left audiences stunned.

You Might Be Interested In

For cinephiles, these appearances remain fascinating examples of how Bollywood and Hollywood have crossed paths over the years. Here are six Hollywood actors who surprisingly found a place in Hindi cinema.

Sylvester Stallone – Kambakkht Ishq (2009)

Few names are as synonymous with action cinema as Sylvester Stallone. The actor behind iconic franchises such as Rocky and Rambo made an unexpected appearance in the Bollywood film Kambakkht Ishq.

Stallone appeared as himself in the film and played a key role in one of its most talked-about sequences. At the time, his cameo generated considerable excitement, signalling Bollywood’s growing ambition to appeal to international audiences.

Will Smith – Student of the Year 2 (2019)

One of the most unexpected Bollywood cameos in recent memory came courtesy of Will Smith. The Hollywood superstar appeared in Student of the Year 2, joining the cast for a colourful dance sequence. The cameo became a major talking point because Smith embraced the full Bollywood experience, complete with choreography, music and larger-than-life energy.

His appearance reflected Bollywood’s growing cultural influence, particularly among international celebrities curious about India’s film industry.

Denise Richards – Kambakkht Ishq (2009)

The same film that featured Sylvester Stallone also included another Hollywood name. Denise Richards, known internationally for films such as The World Is Not Enough and Wild Things, appeared in Kambakkht Ishq as one of the key supporting characters.

At a time when Bollywood rarely cast mainstream Hollywood performers, the film’s international ensemble was considered a major talking point.

Clive Standen – Namastey London (2007)

Before becoming globally known through the television series Vikings, Clive Standen appeared in one of Bollywood’s most beloved romantic dramas.

In Namastey London, he portrayed Charlie Brown, the British fiancé of Katrina Kaif’s character. His role became central to the film’s emotional conflict and remains one of the more substantial performances by a foreign actor in mainstream Hindi cinema.

Christopher B. Duncan – My Name Is Khan (2010)

One of the most emotional moments in My Name Is Khan arrives near the climax when Shah Rukh Khan’s character finally meets the President of the United States.

That role was played by Christopher B. Duncan, who portrayed former US President Barack Obama. Though brief, the appearance became one of the film’s defining moments and contributed to its global appeal.

Paul Blackthorne – Lagaan (2001)

No list of Hollywood actors in Bollywood would be complete without Paul Blackthorne. The actor played Captain Andrew Russell, the ruthless British officer in Lagaan. His performance remains one of the most memorable antagonist roles in modern Hindi cinema.

Released in 2001, Lagaan became a landmark film for Indian cinema, earning an Academy Award nomination and introducing many international viewers to Bollywood storytelling.

Why Do These Crossovers Still Fascinate Audiences?

Today, collaborations between Indian and international artists are increasingly common. Streaming platforms, global releases and cross-border productions have made such partnerships easier than ever. But for movie lovers, these earlier appearances hold a special charm. They arrived at a time when Bollywood and Hollywood still felt like separate worlds, making every crossover feel like a cinematic event.

Whether it was Sylvester Stallone sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Will Smith dancing to a Bollywood track, or Paul Blackthorne becoming one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable villains, these moments remind us that great storytelling often transcends borders.

ALSO READ: 370 Kg Biryani Row Deepens: NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli; Fresh Hearing Likely

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Sylvester Stallone To Will Smith: 6 Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films
Tags: Bollywoodentertainmenthollywoodmovies

RELATED News

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Why Is Sanjay Dutt’s Whisky Brand In Legal Trouble? Delhi HC Restrains Use Of ‘Godfather’ Name

Ramayana Star Ravi Dubey Breaks Silence On Sky-High Expectations From Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer: ‘Wait With Faith’

‘She Calls Me Peddi Now’: Ram Charan Shares Adorable Story About Daughter Klin Kaara

LATEST NEWS

Iran Rejects US Oversight Of Frozen Funds

Professor Lost ₹1.1 Crore: How Police Recovered It?

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

AI Could Power 70% of Mumbai Home Searches by 2030; Broker Productivity May Double, Reports Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd.

How Did Air India Flight Enter Pakistan Airspace Despite Restrictions?

Mayank Cattle Food Ltd. Board to Consider Bonus Share Issue

From Sylvester Stallone To Will Smith: 6 Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Sylvester Stallone To Will Smith: 6 Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Sylvester Stallone To Will Smith: 6 Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films
From Sylvester Stallone To Will Smith: 6 Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films
From Sylvester Stallone To Will Smith: 6 Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films
From Sylvester Stallone To Will Smith: 6 Hollywood Stars Who Surprisingly Appeared In Bollywood Films

QUICK LINKS