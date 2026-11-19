TIME magazine has revealed its first TIME100 Next India 2026 list featuring 100 young, aspiring and influential individuals who will be shaping the future of the country in various areas such as entertainment, science, business, sports and more. Out of those 100 individuals, eight are female movie stars of India such as Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara.

Sai Pallavi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kani Kusruti and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh have also made the list. These names of entertainers from India have been chosen because of their achievements and decisions in life and their contributions to cinema as described by fellow directors and actors in their profiles.

What Did TIME Say About Taapsee Pannu And Alia Bhatt?

Taapsee Pannu appears in this list in the company of a tribute by the filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who has directed her in movies such as Mulk, Thappad, and the 2026 legal thriller Assi. He commended her on the way she selects projects, prepares for them, and dedicates herself to being true to her performance.

Alia Bhatt, who appears on one of TIME’s three worldwide covers that accompany the list, is appreciated for her rising fame outside India and for her work towards ensuring better working conditions for women on set.

This accolade was penned by filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, highlighting her emotional sensitivity and ability to experiment with her acting skills. The director mentioned how she portrayed the role of Sita in the movie RRR with dedication and sincerity.Samantha Ruth Prabhu is another honouree. Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote about her clarity of vision, preparation and determination to build her own space across the Indian entertainment industry.

Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi And Parvathy Thiruvothu Also Recognised

Nayanthara is another name that has been included in the list, and her career and decision-making has been discussed in detail by Vishnu Varadhan, who is a film director. Sai Pallavi has also found place in the list of well-known actresses, and her performances are gaining a lot of popularity in Indian cinema.

The recognition of Parvathy Thiruvothu also comes in light of the fact that her contributions are not limited to acting alone. Richa Chadha has written an appreciation piece about her onscreen decisions and efforts for creating safe working environments within the film industry. Parvathy Thiruvothu is a member of Women in Cinema Collective that works towards solving issues relating to gender inequality in Malayalam cinema.

Another actress that has made it to this list is Kani Kusruti, and some of her notable work includes All We Imagine as Light and Assi. Kani Kusruti has been profiled by Shruti Ganguly.

When Will The TIME100 Next India 2026 Gala Take Place?

The TIME100 Next India List is the first-ever India-specific edition of TIME’s global initiative – the TIME100 Next. The list comprises 100 individuals who have the power to influence the future of the nation through their thoughts and efforts in various fields. This list has been chosen by TIME and is not ranked. All the selected individuals will also be featured in the TIME magazine’s issue dated December 7, which will be released all over the world. An exclusive TIME100 Next India Gala is being planned for December 12 in Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Some of the individuals who are going to attend the event include Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, Pawan Kumar Chandana, and Theja Rio, among others. Singer Faheem Abdullah will be presenting his special music performance at the event.

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