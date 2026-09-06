From The Nun To Talk To Me: 6 Spine-Chilling Horror Movies You Can Watch This Weekend — Which One Should Be At The Top Of Your List?

If your idea of a perfect weekend involves switching off the lights, grabbing some snacks and deliberately terrifying yourself, there is no shortage of horror films to choose from. But with countless titles across streaming platforms, picking the right one can be a task in itself.

From supernatural horror to disturbing psychological stories, here are six films that bring very different kinds of scares. And yes, one of them deserves the top spot if you are looking for a genuinely unsettling watch.

1. Talk To Me: For A Horror Story That Gets Under Your Skin

If you want something modern, unpredictable and genuinely disturbing, Talk to Me should be near the top of your list. The 2022 Australian horror film follows a group of friends who discover that they can communicate with spirits using an embalmed hand. What begins as a thrilling party trick soon spirals into something far more sinister.

The film stands out for combining supernatural scares with psychological horror, making it much more than a typical possession story.

2. Hereditary: For Psychological Horror

Not all horror needs ghosts jumping out of closets. Hereditary is proof that sometimes the most frightening stories are the ones that slowly get inside your head.

Ari Aster’s 2018 film follows a family dealing with disturbing events after the death of their secretive grandmother. Toni Collette’s performance adds another layer of intensity to an already deeply unsettling story.

3. The Conjuring: For Classic Supernatural Scares

If you prefer old-school haunted-house horror, The Conjuring remains one of the safest bets. James Wan’s 2013 film follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they help a family terrorised by a dark presence in their farmhouse.

It relies on atmosphere, suspense and carefully timed scares rather than constant gore.

4. Sinister: For A Truly Creepy Watch

Ethan Hawke’s Sinister takes a simple premise and turns it into something seriously disturbing. A true-crime writer discovers a collection of disturbing home movies in his new house and begins investigating the murders shown in them. What he finds takes the story into much darker territory.

If creepy imagery and a slow-building sense of dread scare you more than jump scares, don’t skip this one.

5. The Nun: For Demonic Horror

For fans of the Conjuring universe, The Nun brings one of its most recognisable villains, Valak, into the spotlight. Set in a remote Romanian abbey, the film follows a priest and a novice nun investigating the mysterious death of a young nun.

It may not be the most critically acclaimed film on this list, but its eerie locations, demonic imagery and jump scares make it an easy pick for a late-night horror marathon.

6. Barbarian: For A Horror Movie That Keeps You Guessing

If predictable horror isn’t your thing, Barbarian deserves your attention. The 2022 film starts with a woman arriving at a rental home, only to discover that someone else is already staying there. From there, the story takes several unexpected turns.

The less you know before watching it, the better.

So, Which One Should You Watch First?

Our pick: Talk To Me. It combines supernatural horror, psychological tension and genuinely uncomfortable moments without feeling like a recycled haunted-house story. But if you want something that will stay in your head long after the movie ends, Hereditary might be the more disturbing choice.