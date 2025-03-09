Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!


Lollapalooza India 2025 is back, bigger and better! The highly anticipated music festival, known for its electrifying performances and immersive experiences, has once again taken over Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse for its third edition. Whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or a first-timer, here’s everything you need to know—from tickets to the jaw-dropping lineup and all the exciting extras in between.

Tickets & Entry: Everything You Need to Know

Lollapalooza India 2025 tickets were up for grabs on BookMyShow, with options ranging from General Admission (GA) passes to VIP and Platinum tiers for those looking for a more exclusive experience.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the ticket categories:

  • General Admission (GA) – Access to all performance stages, festival areas, and food zones.
  • VIP Pass – Includes GA access, premium viewing zones, exclusive bars, and fast-track entry.
  • Platinum Pass – All VIP perks plus dedicated lounges, artist meet-and-greet opportunities, and luxury services.

Missed out on tickets? You might still have a chance—last-minute resale tickets are sometimes available on official partner platforms.

Star-Studded Lineup: Who’s Performing?

Lollapalooza India 2025 has curated a dream lineup featuring a mix of international superstars and homegrown talent. Whether you’re into pop, rock, indie, or EDM, there’s something for everyone.

International Artists

  1. Shawn Mendes – The pop sensation kicked off Day 1 with a power-packed performance featuring hits like There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back and Señorita. He even surprised fans by wearing an Indian cricket jersey with Virat Kohli’s name on it!
  2. Glass Animals – The British indie rock band mesmerized the audience with ‘Heat Waves’ and ‘Gooey’, delivering a hypnotic and soulful set.
  3. Zedd – The EDM icon turned the festival into an all-out rave, closing Day 1 with hits like ‘Clarity’ and ‘Stay the Night’.

 Indian & Indie Artists

  1. Jonita Gandhi set the stage on fire with What Jhumka? and an energetic performance alongside rapper DIVINE on Sitara.
  2. Talwiinder, Dot., Dhanji, Spyryk, Sahil Vasudeva, Anushka, Sid Vashi, Frizzell D’Souza, and Philtersoup brought homegrown magic with a mix of indie, rap, and experimental music.
  3. Niladri Kumar, the sitar maestro, is set to deliver a breathtaking classical-pop fusion performance on Day 2.

And that’s just Day 1! Day 2 promises even bigger surprises with acts like Green Day and more yet to take the stage.

Beyond the Music

Lollapalooza isn’t just about the music—it’s a full-blown sensory experience with immersive art, delicious food, and socially inclusive initiatives.

Lolla Food Park

From Mumbai street food to global festival favorites, the festival’s food zone caters to all tastes. Whether you crave a classic Vada Pav, Korean BBQ, or artisanal gelato, you’ll find it here!

Interactive Art & Installations

  • Lolla Buddies – A quirky, colorful setup perfect for selfies.
  • Kaali Peeli Taxi Experience – Step into a Mumbai taxi that transforms into a music stage and get featured on giant billboards!
  • Lolla Inflatable & Shaman Inflatable – Towering art structures that reflect Lollapalooza’s unique identity.

Inclusivity & Sustainability

Lollapalooza India 2025 is committed to making the festival an inclusive and accessible space for all.

#LollaForChange ensures a safe and welcoming environment for the LGBTQIA+ community, with gender-neutral washrooms, trained staff, and quick response teams for any assistance.

Accessibility for All – The festival provides PWD risers, wheelchair-friendly pathways, sign language interpreters, and assistance teams to make sure everyone can enjoy the experience without limitations.

 Final Tips for Festival-Goers!

  • Arrive early to beat the crowd and grab the best viewing spots
  • Stay hydrated – It’s hot, and you don’t want to miss your favorite artist due to exhaustion!
  • Dress comfortably – Think breathable fabrics, comfy shoes, and a rain poncho just in case
  • Charge your phone – You’ll need it for photos, videos, and last-minute meetups with friends.
  • Plan your schedule – With multiple stages, make sure you don’t miss your favorite acts!

With world-class performances, an unforgettable atmosphere, and non-stop energy, Lollapalooza India 2025 is the ultimate festival experience. Whether you’re here for the music, the vibe, or the culture, it’s THE place to be this weekend!

