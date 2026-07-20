From Troy To Hercules: 10 Epic Greek Mythology Movies You Should Watch Before Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

The myths from Ancient Greece have been the playground for Hollywood for many years. Before moving on to the epic adaptation of The Odyssey by director Christopher Nolan, watching these 10 films and miniseries will provide an overall idea about the mythological world of ancient Greece.
1. Troy (2004)
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The Pitch: The ultimate prelude to Homer’s epic.
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Why Watch It: Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, Troy recounts the ten years of the siege that launched Odysseus on his epic journey. Even though it eliminates the physical appearance of the Olympian gods to give an earthier and more historically accurate version, Brad Pitt’s legendary performance as Achilles and Sean Bean’s crafty depiction of Odysseus are worth watching.
2. Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
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The Pitch: The crown jewel of stop-motion creature feature cinema.
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Why Watch It: With the help of the visual effects wizard Ray Harryhausen, this film takes the viewer through the journey of Jason to get the Golden Fleece. The film has some remarkable cinematic moments including the encounter with skeleton warriors and the intimidating bronze giant Talos.
3. The Return (2024)
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The Pitch: A gritty, psychological focus on the final act of The Odyssey.
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Why Watch It: Starring Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus and Juliette Binoche as Penelope, the movie by Uberto Pasolini chooses to forego the portrayal of sea monsters in favour of examining the impact of the Trojan War from a human perspective, where the exhausted, haunted king returns home to a house filled with enemy suitors
4. Clash of the Titans (1981)
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The Pitch: Pure, unadulterated classic fantasy mythology.
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Why Watch It: The 1981 original film, with Harry Hamlin as Perseus and Laurence Olivier as Zeus, is a classic mythological film. With the characters of Medusa, Pegasus, and the Kraken, it depicts the capricious nature of Olympian gods playing chess with human lives.
5. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
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The Pitch: A brilliant, satirical retelling set in 1930s Mississippi.
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Why Watch It: The Coen Brothers were able to adapt the structure of The Odyssey to fit the Depression Era setting in the South. George Clooney plays Ulysses Everett McGill who finds himself facing modern day versions of Cyclops, the Sirens, and the prophet Tiresias on his way back home.
6. The Odyssey (1997 Miniseries)
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The Pitch: The most complete, faithful direct adaptation of the source material.
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Why Watch It: Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky and featuring Armand Assante, this Emmy award winning miniseries of two parts has every significant event of Homer’s epic covered, from Cyclops Polyphemus and island of Circe to Scylla, Charybdis and lastly slaughter of suitors.
7. 300 (2006)
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The Pitch: High-octane, stylized Spartan warfare.
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Why Watch It: Directed by Zack Snyder and drawn from Frank Miller’s graphic novel, 300 captures the spirit of the ancient Spartan warrior. Set against the backdrop of the Battle of Thermopylae, this film has an epic flavour, with monsters known as the Persian immortals and a hero’s tragic fatalistic attitude.
8. Hercules (2014)
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The Pitch: A grounded, action-packed demystification of the legendary hero.
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Why Watch It: Produced by Brett Ratner and featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the star, the film adopts a different approach to the myth. It is derived from the graphic novel by Steve Moore and revolves around the story of a jaded Hercules leading a team of mercenaries through Thrace as human deeds get elevated to godly stature.
9. Ulysses (1954)
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The Pitch: The Golden Age Technicolor epic that popularized Homer for modern film audiences.
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Why Watch It: Ulysses is brilliantly performed by Kirk Douglas along with Silvana Mangano (she plays two roles – Penelope and Circe). Nevertheless, it is an important landmark in the history of mid-century sword-and-sandal filmmaking.
10. Immortals (2011)
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The Pitch: Visually stunning, hyper-stylized divine warfare.
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Why Watch It: The movie “Immortals” is directed by Tarsem Singh with Henry Cavill starring as Theseus in his fight against King Hyperion and the Titans, played by Mickey Rourke. It is renowned for its artistic direction, use of colours, and portrayal of gods in fast-paced battles with each other.
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Sunny Singh is a Journalist and Content Writer with a strong affinity for Bollywood and Hollywood insiders, music and more. Somewhat of a writer and poet himself, he thrives on giving life to words and deliver all you need to know about the entertainment sector.