From Vishal Bhardwaj To Deepa Bhatia: Full List Of Indians Invited To Join The Oscar Voting Panel In 2026

Oscars 2026:In an official statement, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has finally confirmed its 529-member list of individuals who have been formally nominated to be part of the coveted 2026 membership. With Hollywood increasingly trying to make its voting block more global, the Indian entertainment industry has definitely made its mark big time in this year’s nomination list.

With the presence of renowned filmmakers and National Award-winning technicians along with many powerful names from the domains of visual effects, production and casting, the 2026 class is certainly diverse in terms of branches of filmmaking it represents.



Who Are the Core Indian Creative Talents Invited in 2026?

The frontline of this year’s Indian inductees features names that have spent decades defining the cinematic identity of the subcontinent.

Vishal Bhardwaj (Music Branch): The ace filmmaker, writer, and music composer is being invited for the Music branch of Academy Awards. Famous for his exceptional Shakespearean trilogy (Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider), Vishal is known to score his directorial ventures along with masterpieces like Maachis by Gulzar.

Deepa Bhatia (Film Editors Branch): One of the best editors in today’s Indian films, the superbly talented Deepa Bhatia has made some of the best contemporary films through her superb editing skills, including Taare Zameen Par, My Name Is Khan, Rock On!! and Kai Po Che!

Sreekar Prasad (Film Editors Branch): With an unrivalled record of National Film Awards, the versatile Sreekar Prasad has contributed his expertise to numerous films across Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood,

Eka Lakhani (Costume Designers Branch): Eka Lakhani is a renowned stylist known for her impeccable style in historical epics and modern dramas both. She is well-known for the stylish costumes in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan series and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Dilip Shankar (Casting Directors Branch): Shankar enters the Academy via its newly introduced, dedicated Casting Directors branch. He is the industry veteran responsible for building the ensemble cast lines for global crossovers like Life of Pi and Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding, as well as India’s acclaimed Last Film Show (Chhello Show).

The Technicians and India-Linked Global Specialists

Beyond the mainstream directors and technicians, the Academy also heavily acknowledged the extensive backbone of visual effects, animation, and technical production that bridges Indian talent with global studios.

Avneet Kaur (Animation and Short Films): A high-profile animation artist and character technical director making waves at Disney.

Farah Khan & Rajesh Ramachandran (Production & Technology): Industry stalwarts recognized for their work leading production, post-production, and workflow technology systems.

Jay Mehta & Becky Graham (Visual Effects): Visual effects supervisors responsible for crafting complex sequences for massive international and domestic productions.

Shalini Kantayya (Documentary): A critically acclaimed documentary filmmaker known for exploring tech, bias, and society on a global scale.

The Step-by-Step Path to the Oscar Ballot

An invitation is only the preliminary round. New members will have to pass through a certain regulatory and technical process in order to influence the event.

1.Formal Acceptance: The Immediate Round.

It should be officially accepted by the invitees from AMPAS.

2.Branch Assignment: The Verification Round.

Registration of voters into their respective branch is done by the Academy with the voting parameters being set for them.

3.Screening Room Activation: The Technical Round.

They get digital access credentials to the Academy Screening Room which gives them access to the eligible films of the year.

4.Nomination Balloting: The December Round.

Voters go online into a secure voting portal and vote for nominees within their branch for Best Picture category.

5.Final Voting: The February/March Round.

The entire voting body gets the final ballot to vote for the winners of the year.

Of the 529 invitees from around the world, including Hollywood luminaries such as Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, and Josh O’Connor, 53 percent come from 60 different countries other than America. Such an approach ensures that the total AMPAS voters consist of 10,338 people who will ensure that local culture plays a much bigger role in determining Oscars.

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