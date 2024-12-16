Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A Maestro

Hussain also spoke candidly about the struggles he faced in his formative years. He recalled instances where he performed for wealthy patrons, only to be relegated to waiting in the kitchen until it was time to play.

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A Maestro

The world of music bids farewell to Ustad Zakir Hussain, a maestro who revolutionized the art of tabla and elevated Indian classical music on a global scale. The iconic musician passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday, December 15, 2024, in the United States. His passing signifies the end of an era for Indian music and its admirers worldwide.

In an insightful interview, Hussain shared his thoughts on the remarkable transformation of Indian classical music over the decades. He reflected on its historical roots, when it was considered a “minor art,” primarily performed in royal courts for the elite.

“Until the mid-1900s, Indian classical music wasn’t seen as a prestigious profession,” Hussain explained. “Musicians were often regarded as subordinates, serving the whims of nobility rather than being valued as artists in their own right. The profession was typically passed down through family traditions, much like other trades.”

Post-Independence Revival

Hussain highlighted the turning point that came with India’s independence. Visionaries like Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Ali Akbar Khan championed the effort to make classical music more accessible and relevant to society. Their innovative approach not only showcased their unparalleled artistry but also helped audiences connect deeply with the essence of the music.

“The transformation happened when musicians shared not just the music, but its spirit,” he noted. “Today, Indian classical music has earned immense respect. It’s inspiring to see that even children from affluent families are learning and embracing it—something that would have been unimaginable in the past.”

Hussain also spoke candidly about the struggles he faced in his formative years. He recalled instances where he performed for wealthy patrons, only to be relegated to waiting in the kitchen until it was time to play.

In those days, tabla players often worked under challenging conditions with minimal financial reward. Despite these hurdles, Hussain’s exceptional talent and perseverance helped him carve out a distinguished career, ultimately bringing recognition and respect to his art.

The Accessibility of Music

For Hussain, the survival of Indian classical music depended on making it accessible to all. “Music cannot thrive if it is confined to elitism,” he remarked. “It must connect with people on a broader level. Musicians need to preserve the art’s essence while finding ways to make it relevant to contemporary audiences.”

This inclusive approach, according to Hussain, was instrumental in enabling audiences to embrace classical music. It also allowed musicians to achieve economic stability like never before.

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s influence transcends generations and borders. His dedication to his craft and efforts to make Indian classical music resonate with global audiences have left an indelible mark. While the world mourns his loss, his legacy lives on through his music, which will continue to inspire and connect people across the globe.

