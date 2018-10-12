Fryday movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Govinda is back on the silver screen in his comedic avatar in his latest film release Fryday. Releasing on this Friday, October 12, Fryday also stars Fukrey fame Varun Sharma and Telly actor Digangana Suryavanshi. Helmed by Dolly Ki Doli Abhishek Dogra and bankrolled by Sajid Qureshi and PVR Pictures, Fryday was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on May 11, 2018, but was later postponed to October 12, 2018.

Despite postponing the release date of the film and Govinda’s star power, Fryday has not been able to make the necessary buzz. Along garnering just 12 million views on the trailer of the film in 1 month, the music of the film also could not create enough hype. Along with Fryday, films like Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad and Jalebi have released which might affect the biz. of the film.

Live Blog

11:35 (IST)

Tweeple note that Govinda-starrer Fryday is a surprise package.

11:32 (IST)

Film critic RJ Alok praises Govinda-starrer Fryday. In his review, RJ Alok noted that Fryday is a very entertaining and timepass film.

11:23 (IST)

Tweeple seem to love Govinda-starrer Fryday.

11:21 (IST)

Twitterati expresses their excitement for Govinda-starrer Fryday.

11:20 (IST)

Film critic Subhash K Jha in his review has called Govinda-starrer Fryday the new-age Pati Patni aur Woh.

