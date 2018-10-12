Fryday movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Govinda is back on the silver screen in his comedic avatar in his latest film release Fryday. Releasing on this Friday, October 12, Fryday also stars Fukrey fame Varun Sharma and Telly actor Digangana Suryavanshi. Helmed by Dolly Ki Doli Abhishek Dogra and bankrolled by Sajid Qureshi and PVR Pictures, Fryday was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on May 11, 2018, but was later postponed to October 12, 2018.
Despite postponing the release date of the film and Govinda’s star power, Fryday has not been able to make the necessary buzz. Along garnering just 12 million views on the trailer of the film in 1 month, the music of the film also could not create enough hype. Along with Fryday, films like Helicopter Eela, Tumbbad and Jalebi have released which might affect the biz. of the film.
Live Blog
Tweeple note that Govinda-starrer Fryday is a surprise package.
Go with Great Expectations and you get GRATED expectations. Go with NONE and you find a clean and unabashed surprise. Thankfully, I watched #FryDay AFTER watching #HelicopterEela. @govindaahuja21 will make this Friday fun.— Rajiv Vijayakar (@rajivvijayakar) October 12, 2018
Film critic RJ Alok praises Govinda-starrer Fryday. In his review, RJ Alok noted that Fryday is a very entertaining and timepass film.
:हंसा हंसा कर लोटपोट करती है, हंसते-हंसते आंखों में खुशी के आंसू भी आ सकते हैं.मजेदार मसालेदार और टाइम पास फिल्म है' #FRYDAY MUBARAK @InboxPictures @abhishekdograa— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) October 11, 2018
Sabka dialogue khaa jaane waale GAGAN @govindaahuja21
& mere PP k karmchari Bhai @varunsharma90 😂😂😂#RjAlok
Tweeple seem to love Govinda-starrer Fryday.
#FryDay: MAZAA AA GAYA! A slapstick comedy long due. Brings back the legends of vintage @govindaahuja21 and he's perfectly paired with the hilariously cute @varunsharma90! @brijkala & @imsanjaimishra are a RIOT@InboxPictures @PicturesPVR @abhishekdograa#FryDayReview— Umesh Punwani (@PunwaniUmesh) October 12, 2018
Twitterati expresses their excitement for Govinda-starrer Fryday.
I’ve grown up enjoying films that @govindaahuja21 carried on his shoulders & entertained millions of Indians with! Irrespective of what happens at the box office today, I’ll cheer for the man, who has been one of India’s greatest entertainers! #FryDay in cinemas today! Enjoy it!— Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) October 12, 2018
Film critic Subhash K Jha in his review has called Govinda-starrer Fryday the new-age Pati Patni aur Woh.
#FryDay is #Govinda's gung-ho comeback film..it is the new-age Pati Patni Aur Woh. @varunsharma90 gives Govinda tit for tat.'3 stars.— SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) October 11, 2018