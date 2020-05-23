Fukrey 3 is in works and is likely to reflect COVID-19 situation in a humorous manner. Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has also confirmed that Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadda will be a part of Fukrey 3.

The times that we are living in today are something that we have never seen before. For one of the rarest times in history, people around the world have been observing a lockdown since more than 2 months to contain the spread of novel-coronavirus COVID-19. Looking at the current scenario, some of the cinephiles must also be wondering that there can be a movie on the series of the events that have unfolded in past couple of months. For them, the wait might have just gone shorter because a film like that is already in works.

After two successful instalments of Fukrey, Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba is planning to capture the COVID-19 situation in Fukrey 3. Speaking about the same, Mrigdeep has told a news portal that they are thinking about doing something along the lines of COVID-19 in a humorous way and will definitely do something about it. They just need to crack the right idea while being careful as it shouldn’t seem forceful.

Confirming that Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chaddha will be a part of Fukrey 3, the director has expressed that they started working on the film before the lockdown got announced. They have a story in hand and the writing is about 80 percent complete. Once things normalise and there are proper rules in place, they should start shooting. Earlier, they were planning to begin the production by October-November but now it is not certain.

Helmed by Mridgeep Singh Lamba and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Fukrey is one of the most successful comedy franchise films in India.

