Fukrey actor Ali Fazal has been roped in to play the protagonist in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies. The actor who was last seen in Victoria and Abdul alongside Judi Dench will also be seen in Tadka and the sequel of Happy Bhaag Jayegi. According to reports, Ali has read the script and given a thumbs up to it and will commence shooting for the film in March.

