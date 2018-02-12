The photo that was shared by Karan Johar on his official Twitter account has Yash and Taimur playing with pianos. Yash's sister Roohi is also seen standing next to her brother. Karan Johar, who loves Taimur as his own kids, gifted the 'little Khan' a similar mini piano as that of Yash's and both the kids seem to be in love with the gift.

Fighting Monday blues? Well, this latest picture of Bollywood’s most talked about kids Yash Johar and Taimur Ali Khan will surely make your day! Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday night shared an adorable picture of the kids, which appears to be from his kids Yash and Roohi’s first birthday bash, that was celebrated on February 7. Karan Johar, in the caption, called the little munchkins “Future musicians.”

The photo that was shared by the filmmaker on his official Twitter account has Yash and Taimur playing with pianos. Yash’s sister Roohi is also seen standing next to her brother. Karan Johar, who loves Taimur as his own kids, gifted the ‘little Khan’ a similar mini piano as that of Yash’s. Both the kids seem to be in love with the gift but Taimur seems more keen on learning the piano which has his name written on it.

Yash and Roohi’s birthday party was attended by Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Rani Mukerji and her little daughter Adira, Arpita Khan Sharma and son Ahil and other celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Manish Malhotra and Kajal Anand. After the party, Karan Johar shared pictures of the birthday bash of his kids Yash and Roohi on his social media accounts.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta were seen in “Roohi & Yash” jerseys. Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and their daughter Misha were also invited for the birthday party. Karan Johar became a father to twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy last year.

Here are some pictures from Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash:

Future musicians!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:48am PST