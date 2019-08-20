Salman Khan received a threatful note after the Bollywood singer Mika Singh is banned. Salman Khan is approached not to perform with Mika Singh otherwise he will receive a ban too. See details here.

In recent days Bollywood singer Mika Singh has been banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees on performing in Pakistan in the wedding of the daughter of the former President Pervez Musharraf’s high profiled cousin. The event happened a few days back in Karachi Pakistan. Now The members of FWICE warns Salman Khan to do drop his plan to perform in Mika Singh’s concert that has been already scheduled in London on August 28. The concert is to be done in Houston, London and it was preplanned before the ban on Mika Singh.

The employees are threatening the Bollywood Bhaijaan, they are assuring that if he will perform with Mika Singh he also has to face a ban from Bollywood. It is a stressful need for the fans of Salman Khan. Salman always sound sorted regarding all the controversies revolves around him. He seems relaxed in this situation as well, it will be interesting to note that whether Salman will perform and fulfill the promise of a friend or he will get threatened by the warnings.

However, the reports are saying that Salman’s schedule has no relation with the performance of Mika Singh. Salman is not even going to interact with Mika, nither on stage nor in the event. Salman has signed the event with the London authorities, he has no clue is Mika is lined-up for the same event. Salman is a bit clear on his saying, now we will see how the members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees will react to the situation.

Mika Singh has not opened up on the situations going on, he seems busy with his previous concerts and projects scheduled. Bollywood singer is avoiding the huge mess and trying to keep himself calm and let the people become patient on the situation.

