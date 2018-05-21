The hot and sizzling Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 contestant, Gabriella Demetriades is a South African beauty. The model was chosen as one of the FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women in the World contenders. The actress is known for being the Miss IPL Bollywood representative of the IPL team Deccan Chargers. Known for her body fitted dresses and colourful bikinis, the diva represented the Kolkata Knight Riders after being picked from the crowd of spectators watching the cricket match between Deccan Chargers and Rajasthan Royals.
Sexy Demetriades while talking about the Modi-Tharoor IPL tiff was quoted saying, “I think there was something deeper there that none of us knew about and I’ve come to peace with the fact that I’m probably never going to know about it too.” She further added, “I think it scared my parents more than it did me. My father was in India at that point and my parents were like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ But honestly, it didn’t scandalise me at all, I thought it was very random.” Take a look at some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Gabriella Demetriades.
