Gabriella, also known as Gabi by her friends Diva and Lisa on Instagram, was a Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 contestant

Gabriella Demetriades Instagram photos: South African model Gabriella Demetriades has been making a lot of headlines. The hottie is often seen with actor Arjun Rampal, sometimes spotted at a dinner date, while other times sharing a frame with him in her Instagram stories. The diva is way too hot and we did a little research about this beaut. Gabriella, also known as Gabi by her friends Diva and Lisa on Instagram, was a Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 contestant, where she represented Deccan Chargers.

Her most famous appearance was in a music video, in which she was seen with Aditya Narayan, in his single Tu Hi Pyar Hai. Following which she also seen in a film titled Sonali Cable. Coming back to her Instagram handle, which has a massive fan following, the diva often shares photos with hottie Arjun. Lately she went on a trip to Kashmir with him, after that she also posted pictures with him while the duo was in Goa to attend a wedding.

The hottie is surely a fitness freak, rather fanatic. She often posts her intense workout videos, photos on her social media platforms, and the most famous is her Instagram page. She shares a great vibe with model Diva and often these two best friends for life are seen sharing a frame together eating pizza and having wine.

Gabi has as many as 305.5 followers on her Instagram page, which is surely huge. With such beautiful and hot pictures, we assume that in the upcoming time she will have innumerable followers and we just can’t wait to see her 1 million followers Thank You video on Instagram.

She also is the owner of a clothing brand, which has been lately worn by Bollywood queens, including Kareena Kpoor Khan and Malaika Arora.

