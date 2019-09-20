Gaddalakonda Ganesh movie review: One of the much-awaited Telugu films of the year, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has been released worldwide. The film is receiving positive response from the audience across all the social media. The acting of Varun Tej and Pooja Hegde has received good reviews.

Telugu movie titled Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Valmiki which created a lot of anticipation among the audience has finally been released today, September 20. The film is starred by Varun Tej, Atharvaa, Pooja Hegde. The movie is a Telugu remake of Tamil superhit film titled Jigarthanda. Pooja Hegde is essaying the role of Lakshmi Menon’s role from the original, while Varun Tej playing the lead role of a gangster. All across the social media, the movie is receiving positive responses and being applauded.

Helmed by Harish Shankar, the story of the film revolves around an aspiring director, who decides to make a film on the gangster. To search the actor of his film, his path crosses with the gangster named Ganesh played by Varun Tej. Pooja Hegde’s character in the film is important in the second half of the film.

A lot of reviews have come up on Twitter where Valmiki has managed to live upto to the expectations of the audience.

Check out other Twitter posts

#Valmiki Outstanding screen presence for @IAmVarunTej . Just watch it for him! Wonderful job! The movie is an overall watchable affair with laughs throughout.@harish2you 👌👌 remakes – you know the audience pulse man 👍 Gaddalakonda Ganesh ante gaja gaja vanakaleeee 🔥🔥 — krishna prakash (@prakash143143) September 20, 2019

@IAmVarunTej @harish2you just watched #GaddalakondaGanesh Alias #Valmiki with frzs. Movie is simply super. It has everything comedy,action,sentiment and romance. It’s reflecting director’s hardwork & Harish showed emotion of film industry without disturbing story varun acting 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/mYYtjNv2a9 — shivakumar (@eshivakumar878) September 20, 2019

#Valmiki – (2.5/5) Strictly Average! Though the 1st half has Comedy that definitely worked, it’s the 2nd half which falls flat especially, the last 25 mins. that dragged. All in all, the movie is a typical Mass Entertainer that just Worked it bits here and there. pic.twitter.com/BqLZbvBTk5 — KARTHIK (@HeIsKARTHIK) September 20, 2019

One of the Twitter users who had watched the film, wrote that Valmiki has an outstanding screen presence for Varun Tej. Also praised him for doing a wonderful job. He also mentioned that the movie is an overall watchable affair with laughs throughout. Also, mentioned that audience’ pulse man.

