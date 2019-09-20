Telugu movie titled Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Valmiki which created a lot of anticipation among the audience has finally been released today, September 20. The film is starred by Varun Tej, Atharvaa, Pooja Hegde. The movie is a Telugu remake of Tamil superhit film titled Jigarthanda. Pooja Hegde is essaying the role of Lakshmi Menon’s role from the original, while Varun Tej playing the lead role of a gangster. All across the social media, the movie is receiving positive responses and being applauded.

Helmed by Harish Shankar, the story of the film revolves around an aspiring director, who decides to make a film on the gangster. To search the actor of his film, his path crosses with the gangster named Ganesh played by Varun Tej. Pooja Hegde’s character in the film is important in the second half of the film.

A lot of reviews have come up on  Twitter where Valmiki has managed to live upto to the expectations of the audience.

Check out other Twitter posts

One of the Twitter users who had watched the film, wrote that Valmiki has an outstanding screen presence for Varun Tej. Also praised him for doing a wonderful job. He also mentioned that the movie is an overall watchable affair with laughs throughout. Also, mentioned that audience’ pulse man.

 

