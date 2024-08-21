Gajraj Rao Is Thrilled And Deeply Honoured After Maidaan Wins Best Asian Film Award At Septimius Awards 2024

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Maidaan’ has won the prestigious Best Asian Film Award at the Septimius Awards 2024 in Amsterdam. Actor Gajraj Rao, who also acted in the film expressed his excitement and shared that he is “thrilled and deeply honoured”.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he congratulated the film team and wrote, “Thrilled and deeply honored to share that our film #Maidaan has been recognized as the Best Asian Film at the esteemed Septimius Awards in Amsterdam.”

He added, “This accolade not only celebrates the film’s artistic excellence but also highlights its impact on the global cinematic landscape. A heartfelt congratulations to our dedicated producers @boney.kapoor, @joysengupta04 , @akashaagaya , and the visionary director @iamitrsharma for bringing Maidaan to life. @septimiusawards #Amsterdam @freshlimefilms @bayviewprojectsllp @saregama_official @primevideoin”

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, ‘Maidaan’ is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim’s unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim in the film. The movie also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie was released in theatres in April 2024.

