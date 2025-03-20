Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Recently, Gal Gadot received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing her significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot in a still from Snow White


Gal Gadot’s controversial movie Snow White has hit the theatres. While Rachel Zegler is receiving praise for her lead role, Gadot has caught in the storm over her poor acting skills in the movie.

Hollywood star Gal Gadot recently shared her excitement about portraying the Evil Queen in the upcoming musical fantasy film Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler.

Speaking to a leading publication, the 39-year-old actress revealed that playing a villain was a refreshing change from her previous roles.

“It was different than anything that I’ve ever done because I was playing the villain. She’s so theatrical and so grand and bigger than life… It was a delicious role to play,” she expressed.

Best known for her lead role in the Wonder Woman franchise, Gadot embraced the challenge of stepping into a new character with enthusiasm.

Gal Gadot Gets Trolled For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White

The Joy of Character Exploration

The Israeli actress shared her love for the creative process of understanding a character’s motivations, emotions, and fears.

“That’s the fun part about what we do. To dig in to create all the history for the character and to understand how they operate – what triggers them, what they love, what scares them – it’s something that takes you through a journey when you play a character. And I love it.”

Before rising to fame in Hollywood, Gal Gadot won the Miss Israel title in 2004. However, she admitted that she never expected to win the pageant.

During her appearance on Hot Ones, she recalled, “When I went to Miss Israel, to begin with, I went for the experience and so I could tell my grandkids that grandma… and then I won, and that was shocking. I never meant to win, I came for fun, and all of a sudden—it’s funny, you’re 18, you’re not taking things very seriously.”

Gadot also mentioned that the only part of the competition she truly enjoyed was the opening dance sequence.

Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Recently, Gal Gadot received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing her significant contributions to the entertainment industry. The event, held outside El Capitan Theater, was attended by her husband, four daughters, director Patty Jenkins, and actor Vin Diesel.

During her acceptance speech, Gadot reflected on her journey in Hollywood. However, the recognition sparked mixed reactions online.

TikToker Kevin Smith expressed skepticism over her achievement, calling it “one of the funniest things,” which led to over 500 comments debating whether she truly deserved the honor.

Despite the online criticism, Gadot remains a global icon, celebrated for her acting career, versatility, and influence in the industry.

ALSO READ: That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

