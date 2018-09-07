Finally, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gali Guleiyaan has hit the Indian theatrical screens on Friday. After being applauded by critics at several film festivals, the film portrays a journey of a man who is trapped in the city walls. Besides Manoj Bajpayee, the film features remarkable actors Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami and debutant Om Singh in the key roles. At the box office, the film is clashing with Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu which marks the debut of actors Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwari. Earlier predictions have pointed towards the possibility that the film is going to make over Rs 3 crore at the box office.

Besides, Laila Majnu, Gali Guleiyan is also clashing with the multi-starrer Paltan that has also hit the big screens. Helmed by veteran filmmaker JP Dutta, Paltan stars Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Gurmeet Choudhary, Monica Gill and Sonal Chauhan among others. Let’s see which one of them emerge as the winner at the box office.

Here’s Gali Guleiyan box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App