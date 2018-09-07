Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gali Guleiyaan has finally hit the big screens today, September 7. Before being released theatrically at the Box office, the film has already been screened at several film festivals including 22nd Busan International Film Festival, MAMI Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Atlanta Film Festival, 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival and the 2018 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Internationally, titled as In the Shadows, the film has been grabbing headlines for the storyline and the performances of its cast and crew were also applauded. Besides Manoj Bajpayee, the film, also features Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami and debutant Om Singh.
The film has also been receiving a positive response from the home audience. Several people are sharing their response via several social media platforms and it seems to help the film at the box office. Also, the film is clashing with multi-starrer film Paltan at the box office and the already released film Stree is also serving a tough competition to the film at the box office.
Gali Guleiyan movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews
The power of good film is to hold you and takes you into its world...#GaliGuleiyan releasing today... Do watch...☺️👍@BajpayeeManoj @dipeshjainfilm @ShahanaGoswami— Annup Sonii (@soniiannup) September 7, 2018
Dear @BajpayeeManoj Sir Ji,— Shadab Siddiqui (@Shadabofficial) September 6, 2018
Itne Percentage to Aaj Kal Toppers Ko Bhi Nahi Milte.
Aisa Kya Hai Is Film Me 😍
Really Proud of you...#GaliGuleiyan pic.twitter.com/dkan7JwI96
Here's how Twitter reacts to Gali Guleiyan
Saw #GaliGuleiyan the other night. Such a brave film. What an actor is this friend of mine @BajpayeeManoj and the rest of the cast is superlative too. Keep Shining Team....— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 5, 2018