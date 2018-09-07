Gali Guleiyan movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE updates: Internationally, titled as In the Shadows, the film has been grabbing headlines for the storyline and the performances by the cast Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami and debutant Om Singh. Here are the Gali Guleiyan movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE updates:

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gali Guleiyaan has finally hit the big screens today, September 7. Before being released theatrically at the Box office, the film has already been screened at several film festivals including 22nd Busan International Film Festival, MAMI Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Atlanta Film Festival, 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival and the 2018 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Internationally, titled as In the Shadows, the film has been grabbing headlines for the storyline and the performances of its cast and crew were also applauded. Besides Manoj Bajpayee, the film, also features Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami and debutant Om Singh.

The film has also been receiving a positive response from the home audience. Several people are sharing their response via several social media platforms and it seems to help the film at the box office. Also, the film is clashing with multi-starrer film Paltan at the box office and the already released film Stree is also serving a tough competition to the film at the box office.

Here are the Gali Guleiyan movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews LIVE updates

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App