Gali Guleiyan movie review: After winning critical acclaim in various film festivals all across the world, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gali Guleiyan has released today. Based on a man who is trapped in the lanes of Old Delhi and inside his own head, the psychological drama has clashed with films like Paltan and Laila Majnu at the box office.

After impressing the audience at international frontiers in film festivals like Busan International Film Festival, MAMI, 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival, The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Atlanta Film Festival and The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Manoj Bajpayee’s film Gali Guleiyan (In the Shadows) has hit the screens today, i.e September 7, 2018 along with films like Laila Majnu and Paltan. Helmed by Dipesh Jain, Gali Guleiyan revolves around a man who is stuck in the old lanes of Delhi and in his own mind.

With 4 stars, Stutee Ghosh in her review for The Quint noted that it is the spectacular performances by the star cast and appropriate casting that lifted up Gali Guleiuyan’s overall cinematic experience. The kind of performance Manoj Bajpayee has delivered in the film is what defines him as an actor.

Check out the trailer of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gali Guleiyan:

In her review for The Hindu, Film critic Namrata Joshi noted that Debutante director Dipesh Jain has done a good job in mirroring the confusion that is going on inside Khuddoos (Manoj Bajpayee)’s mind and does a fine study of people, relationships, neighbourhood, communities and the human mind. She added that it is very rare in Hindi cinema that the character and locale of the place blend in so effectively.

Renuka Vyavahare in her review for TOI noted that Gali Guleiyan is not for everyone and is open to various interpretations. Unlike Bollywood’s other masala films, Gale Guleiyan is a dark and haunting account of Manoj Bajpayee as Khuddus and you watch him suspiciously just like he watches others. She added that if one expects a pleasant escapism with films then Gale Guleiyan is not for them. The film’s intent is to understand a man who feels lost in his own mind and does not wish to be found.

Along with Gale Guleiyan, films like Paltan and Laila Majnu have hit the screens this weekend.

