Gali Guleiyan trailer: A psychological drama about a man who is trapped within the city walls and in his own mind, Gali Guleiyan is directed by Dipesh Jain and bankrolled by Anil Nalini Jain, Shuchi Jain, Himanshu Malhotra, Lokesh Kapoor, Rumit Relia and Lenu Vurma. Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gali Guleiyan will hit the theatres this September.

The much-awaited trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming movie Gali Guleiyan is finally out. Bajpayee aka Kuddus’ intense look in the trailer shows that the character is curious to know what’s happening in his neighbourhood. In the trailer, a woman is seen howling and trying to protect her child from a violent father. While Manoj’s concern for the child and an aggressive father ruthlessly beating his son is the question that leaves all the fans eager to watch the upcoming movie. Satyameva Jayate star John Abraham took to his official Twitter account to present the Gali Guleiyan trailer starring Manoj Bajpayee.

The movie has a tagline stating, “A psychological drama about a man who is trapped within the city walls and in his own mind. He attempts to break free to find a human connection.” Directed by Dipesh Jain, Gali Guleiyan is bankrolled by Anil Nalini Jain, Shuchi Jain, Himanshu Malhotra, Lokesh Kapoor, Rumit Relia and Lenu Vurma. Ready to hit the floors this year, the film stars Neeraj Kabi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Shahana Goswami, Ashwath Bhatt, Arbaaz Khan and Om Singh.

Ever since the first poster and trailer of the upcoming drama have gone viral on social media, the huge fan following of Manoj Bajpayee are not able to stop gushing about his great job in the trailer. Take a look at how Twitterati reacted to Manoj’s psychological drama.

You all will understand how being lost in the maze of mind feels! Darkness will cover everything! What a stunning story… @BajpayeeManoj as always killing it with his performance. #GaliGuleiyanTrailer https://t.co/oHCXhFQnfm pic.twitter.com/ywuimpdjOJ — Ali Quli Mirza (@AliQuliMirzaAQM) August 18, 2018

#GaliGuleiyanTrailer Gali Guleiyaan trailer is out now..

Intresting to watch the suspence behind the story..https://t.co/x0gH2aZ3r9 pic.twitter.com/y9f1FvHoLj — Sasha👑 (@IamSmirza) August 18, 2018

owesome.. movie..owesome..actors#GaliGuleiyanTrailer has that honesty with @BajpayeeManoj playing such an interesting and intriguing role! Just one word – amazing! Worth the watch – https://t.co/YU6XIsrJyc pic.twitter.com/Ovld0uy2k5 — Nɛɦa ʝaɖօռ (@jadon_neha1) August 18, 2018

Two times National Award winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee's Hindi psychological drama, Gali Guleiyan (In the Shadows) continued its winning ways at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, last night. — ajanta chakraborty (@ajantaTOI) August 13, 2018

#GaliGuleiyanTrailer Awesome. I was waiting for a good psychological thriller and here it is, looks promising. Surely looking forward to this one @BajpayeeManoj — vaibhav das (@vaibhavdas20) August 18, 2018

A awesome trailer of a awesome movie is out now. Must watch this one out #GaliGuleiyanTrailer pic.twitter.com/vfX4I8AbZW — चौधरी (@chaudhary5004) August 18, 2018

Hey guys have you watched the trailer of #GaliGuleiyanTrailer this is simply awesome pic.twitter.com/HqDtJErq6G — !! सिफर !! (@Sifer_Rooh) August 18, 2018

@BajpayeeManoj Sir few minutes back i saw #GaliGuleiyanTrailer

Very well presented and you look so intense in your role ki hats off whether it is background music, locations and concept all are zabardast best of luck sir — Kashish Kadakia (@KashishKadaki1) August 18, 2018

wow new movie..🙆🙆

You all will understand how being lost in the maze of mind feels! Darkness will cover everything! What a stunning story… @BajpayeeManoj as always killing it with his performance. #GaliGuleiyanTrailer https://t.co/YU6XIsrJyc pic.twitter.com/8WUT6OJqkO — Nɛɦa ʝaɖօռ (@jadon_neha1) August 18, 2018

