The much-awaited trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming movie Gali Guleiyan is finally out. Bajpayee aka Kuddus’ intense look in the trailer shows that the character is curious to know what’s happening in his neighbourhood. In the trailer, a woman is seen howling and trying to protect her child from a violent father. While Manoj’s concern for the child and an aggressive father ruthlessly beating his son is the question that leaves all the fans eager to watch the upcoming movie. Satyameva Jayate star John Abraham took to his official Twitter account to present the Gali Guleiyan trailer starring Manoj Bajpayee.
The movie has a tagline stating, “A psychological drama about a man who is trapped within the city walls and in his own mind. He attempts to break free to find a human connection.” Directed by Dipesh Jain, Gali Guleiyan is bankrolled by Anil Nalini Jain, Shuchi Jain, Himanshu Malhotra, Lokesh Kapoor, Rumit Relia and Lenu Vurma. Ready to hit the floors this year, the film stars Neeraj Kabi, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Shahana Goswami, Ashwath Bhatt, Arbaaz Khan and Om Singh.
Ever since the first poster and trailer of the upcoming drama have gone viral on social media, the huge fan following of Manoj Bajpayee are not able to stop gushing about his great job in the trailer. Take a look at how Twitterati reacted to Manoj’s psychological drama.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas engagement: The only way to do this is with Family and God, says PeeCee in her latest post