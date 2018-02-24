Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari, known to have sung songs like Galliyan, Sunn Raha Hai and Tu Hai Ki Nahi, has tied the knot with his grandmother's choice Pallavi Shukla. The wedding ceremony was held in Kanpur following all Hindu rituals and was attended by close friends and family. The singer took to his Instagram account to share the good news with his fans and professed his love for Pallavi.

After mesmerising the country with his magical voice in songs like Galliyan, Sunn Raha Hai and Tu Hai Ki Nahi, Singer Ankit Tiwari has found the love of his life in his grandmother’s choice Pallavi Shukla. Taking the social media with a sweet surprise, Ankit professed his love for Pallavi on his Instagram account and captioned, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows!”#AnkitwedsPallavi. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kanpur following all Hindu rituals with close friends and family in attendance.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Ankit had revealed that Pallavi was his grandmother’s choice for him. The two met on a train journey and instantly developed a mutual likeness for each other. “Once dadi announced that Pallavi would be the family’s daughter-in-law, everyone agreed. I’m happy that the family is happy and a little nervous too. She is a very sweet and simple girl. During our first meeting there were 10 others seated between us,” the singer further revealed.

In an another post from the wedding ceremony, Ankit captioned, “In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make #finallymarried #love #married #life #love” While sharing a photo from their engagement ceremony, Ankit said, “I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respect you, showing you everyday that I hold you as high as the stars. #finallyengaged ” Talking to a leading news agency, Ankit revealed, “This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family. We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App